5 Texas A&M players that Alabama could pursue if they enter the transfer portal

Last weekend, Texas A&M decided to part ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher. After almost two years of rumors that Fisher was on the outs, the rumors came to fruition the morning after the Aggies’ 51-10 win over Mississippi State.

Texas A&M is now in the process of finding a new head coach for the long term. As far as the short-term is concerned, the Aggies have promoted co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach Elijah Robinson to interim head coach.

The biggest effect that Fisher’s departure will have is on the recruiting landscape as well as the transfer portal. The official date that players can enter the transfer portal is Dec. 4. Instead of that being the date, current Aggies will now have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal.

In the past, Alabama had some pretty heated recruiting battles with Texas A&M. There are several players on Texas A&M’s roster that Alabama would certainly love to have in the future.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at five Aggies players that Alabama could pursue if they were to enter the transfer portal.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

One of Texas A&M’s gems from the 2021 recruiting class was Evan Stewart. The current sophomore has been stellar through his first two seasons in College Station. Before Stewart enrolled at Texas A&M, he was targeted by the Alabama coaching staff. The Crimson Tide hosted Stewart for an unofficial visit several months before he announced his commitment to the Aggies.

Soon, it could be Alabama’s turn to kick the tires on the Texas native. That is if Stewart decided to test the waters in the transfer portal. His skill set and playmaking ability are eerily similar to that of former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. There is no doubt that Alabama would welcome a player with Stewart’s caliber on board if he becomes available.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

If you are looking for a sure-fire, first-round draft pick from Texas A&M’s current roster, it would have to be sophomore defensive lineman Walter Nolen. The Tennessee native is a strong presence along the interior of the Aggies defensive line. He seemingly always makes his presence known.

The Alabama coaching staff was aware of how Nolen would impact the game. Nolen took three unofficial visits to Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide were firmly in the mix up until National Signing Day. Now, with Nolen potentially transferring, Alabama could enter the mix yet again. It makes a lot of sense with Alabama losing multiple starters along the defensive line.

Le'Veon Moss

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

At one point, Le’Veon Moss was committed to Alabama. The Louisiana native seemed like he was very high on the Crimson Tide up until about four months before National Signing Day. He presumably chose to commit to Texas A&M over LSU.

Alabama is expected to return three running backs from this year’s roster. However, Moss could be an attractive option if he were to enter the transfer portal. Alabama would love to add an experienced running back from the SEC.

DJ Hicks

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

One player that is worth keeping a close eye on is freshman defensive lineman DJ Hicks. The Texas native was regarded as a five-star prospect coming out of high school. Since arriving in College Station, Hicks has played in eight games, primarily as a reserve defensive lineman.

With coaching changes being made, Hicks could decide to explore his options in the transfer portal. If that were to happen, Alabama could be a school that reaches out. Before committing to Texas A&M, Hicks took an unofficial visit to Alabama. As I noted previously, Alabama is losing some key players along the defensive front. It would make sense to try and go after a player like Hicks.

Enai White

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY NETWORK

Before committing to Texas A&M, Alabama was considered to be in the mix to land former four-star edge rusher Enai White. The Pennsylvania native ultimately chose to head to College Station to play for the Aggies.

In the first two seasons of his college career, White has played in 12 games. He has been used sparingly given the vast amount of experience and talent along the Aggies defensive front. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, White has the potential to be a superstar in the SEC. A change of scenery might be best for White. A place like Alabama would welcome him given the fact that starting edge rushers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell are likely heading to the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire