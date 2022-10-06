5 Texas A&M players Alabama fans must know ahead of Week 6 matchup

Top-ranked Alabama will host an unranked Texas A&M team that is riddled with storylines that include avenging a 2021 loss and an offseason feud featuring Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.

The game, while originally thought to be a contest with College Football Playoff implications has turned into anything but. Though the Crimson Tide will have to play a strong four quarters to walk away with a win, the Aggies aren’t expected to put up much of a fight.

As the game gets closer, fans need to be on the lookout for some impact players from the opposing team.

Here are five members of the Texas A&M roster that Alabama fans must know before Week 6 kicks off.

Devon Achane, RB

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Achane is an explosive running back that is fast and strong. His ability to break through the defensive front is impressive, but what he’s able to do to the second level of a defense is scary. So far in 2022, he’s posted 466 yards on 81 carries for three touchdowns. He’s also posted 15 receptions for 92 yards and a single receiving touchdown.

Max Johnson & Haynes King, QBs

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Max Johnson and Haynes King. Neither will put the Aggies over the top. It seems like Johnson will be the lead quarterback heading into the Week 6 matchup if his hand is healed. He’s currently listed as day-to-day. Though whoever plays at quarterback won’t be much of an impact player, it’s definitely something to keep an eye on as the game approaches.

Evan Stewart, WR

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

With receiving yards leader Ainias Smith out for the season due to injury, Evan Stewart is poised to be the leading wide receiver. He leads the team in receptions with 18 and has 197 yards and a single touchdown on the 2022 season.

Antonio Johnson, DB

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Johnson has been an impact player for the Aggies defense so far in 2022. He leads the team in tackles with 46, while also adding on a sack, a tackle for loss and one pass defended.

Story continues

Edgerrin Cooper, LB

(Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Cooper’s stats may not seem impressive at first, but his ability to move around the field makes him a potential impact player against an Alabama team with a big question mark at quarterback. In 2022, Cooper has 29 tackles, and four passes defended.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire