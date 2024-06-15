5 Texas A&M baseball players receive ABCA All-Region Honors with 4 on the first team

The No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team is rolling into Omaha with several accolades under its belt, including five players receiving recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association this week.

On Tuesday the the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Central All-Region Teams were revealed. The squads were chosen by ABCA members.

Senior left-handed pitcher Evan Aschenbeck, outfielders, Braden Montgomery and sophomore Jace LaViolette, and freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac were chosen to the ABCA All-Region first team. Starting sophomore LHP Ryan Prager received a second team nod.

Five Aggies was the highest from the Central Region and tied for the most in program history with 2015.

Montgomery suffered a season-ending injury during the Super Regionals versus Oregon and is likely to be drafted in the Top 10 of the 2024 MLB Draft. Aschenbeck was recently awarded "Stopper of the Year" from the National College Baseball Writers Association.

The No. 3 Aggies (49-13) begin the College World Series versus SEC rival Florida (34-28) on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Five Aggies Named to ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Team - Texas A&M Athletics - 12thMan.com

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 5 Texas A&M baseball players receive ABCA All-Region Honors with 4 on the first team