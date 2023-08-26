5 Texans fantasy prospects to scout versus the Saints

The Houston Texans may have had some excellent individual performances last week, but they were overshadowed by the 28-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins. On a side note, anyone in an IDP (individual defensive player) league and dynasty should consider drafting Will Anderson. Naturally C.J. Stroud is a target in IDP and dynasty, and the former Ohio State product played better last week. Stroud’s feet were settled, and his pinpoint accuracy was on display. The Texans close out preseason against the New Orleans Saints Aug. 27. Let’s look at five Texans that need to really stand out so they can move their fantasy football draft stock.

QB C.J. Stroud

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

If Stroud’s fantasy draft stock isn’t high, you still must watch the franchise quarterback play. Stroud will undoubtedly be the week one starter of the regular season. After this week’s game against the Saints, the conspiracy theories can finally be put to bed. Stroud looked good last week and has grown in a week’s worth of practice. The Texans need to get Stroud settled early, but also push the ball downfield. The 10-15 yard pass plays are great, but let’s see Stroud rip a few through the air.

WR Xavier Hutchinson

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The sixth-rounder has disappeared for the most part in the preseason, and there was a lot of buzz around him during that time. This week, Hutchinson needs more targets and to get involved early. The jury is still out on whether he will be a decent wide receiver in the league, and the only way to solve that are more reps, more targets. The former Iowa State product is still on fantasy radars in dynasty leagues, but there is a lot of ground to make if he is going to remain rosterable.

WR John Metchie

(Photo credit: Brian Barefield/Texans Wire)

Metchie is still on fantasy rosters, and it is by a thread. For the former Alabama wideout, it’s not so much a talent issue as it is a usage issue. Houston needs to get Metchie involved early on and not let their young receivers stay dormant through preseason.

WR Nico Collins

(Photo by Brian Barefield, Texans Wire)

There is a lot of hype about Collins being the Texans’ No. 1 receiver, but it is debatable. Even if Collins isn’t, that doesn’t mean he won’t be a playmaker. Last week, the Texans moved him in motions and jet sweeps, and he has had a decent preseason. Collins has a chance to be a good WR2 in fantasy, and that is a nice ceiling. However, Collins needs to be on the bench for now. If Collins is hitting that mark, then the duo of Tank Dell and Collins makes for decent starters.

TE Dalton Schultz

(Photo by Brian Barefield/Texans Wire)

Schultz makes for a nice short pass option for Stroud, and that could also make for huge production in fantasy. However, it starts with the connection between quarterback and tight end. Can they demonstrate they are on the same page? If so, Schultz will provide a safety blanket for Stroud in the regular season and that will only help Stroud grow as an NFL quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire