5 tempting player prop bets in Jaguars vs. Chargers

It’s been a long time since the Jacksonville Jaguars were a team with an offense that could provide appetizing player props. After finishing near the bottom of the league in scoring for the last four seasons, the Jaguars are 12th through two weeks with 22 points scored in Week 1 and 24 in Week 2.

Jacksonville has a tough test in the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, though.

The Chargers defense boasts several playmakers and did relatively well against the dangerous offenses of the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

These five prop bets at Tipico Sportsbook stand out as potential winners to jump on in the Jaguars’ Week 3:

James Robinson - Over rushing yards (49.5)

The Chargers had one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL last season and, so far, it seems like they’ve made significant improvement in 2022. They’ve allowed zero rushing touchdowns and 157 yards through two games.

Los Angeles has faced the fewest rushing attempts in the NFL, though.

The Raiders called 43 pass plays and just 13 runs after falling behind early in Week 1 against the Chargers, and the Chiefs had twice as many pass plays (36) to rushing attempts (18).

Expect the Jaguars to make a commitment to running the ball against a Chargers defense that’s still giving up over five yards per rush. James Robinson, who had over 60 yards in each of the first two weeks, will get the bulk of the carries.

Zay Jones - Anytime touchdown (+775)

James Robinson, Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, and Marvin Jones are all getting much better odds at scoring a touchdown in Week 3. Zay Jones is listed as a bit of a long shot at nearly 8-to-1 odds, which seems a little too long.

Jones has already been targeted 13 times through two weeks, second most on the team behind Kirk. Of those 13 targets, three were in the red zone.

While he hasn’t yet scored a touchdown in a Jaguars uniform, it seems like only a matter of time and the +775 odds present great value.

Trevor Lawrence - Under passing yards (245.5)

After an up-and-down first game, Lawrence put together an efficiency masterclass against the Colts and finished with 235 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Getting even more passing yards against a Chargers defense with Derwin James, Joey Bosa, J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack, and Asante Samuel Jr. will be a tall task. While the Raiders’ Derek Carr racked up nearly 300 yards in the opener, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes finished with 235 yards against the Chargers in Week 2.

The Raiders and Chiefs also chose to attack the Los Angeles defense with pass-heavy game plans. As long as the Jaguars don’t bury themselves in a hole early (which is absolutely possible), Lawrence probably won’t throw enough to tally over 245 passing yards.

Evan Engram - Over receiving yards (36.5)

The Raiders’ Darren Waller had 79 receiving yards against the Chargers defense, and the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce had 51.

Granted, those are two of the premier tight ends in the NFL. The Chargers may have more success taking away Engram, but the Los Angeles secondary has a lot of other players to deal with like Kirk and the Joneses.

Engram has been a reliable target for Lawrence with 11 receptions on 12 targets for 74 yards. While he’s been used as a possession receiver with just 6.7 yards per reception, expect at least a handful of balls to go his way against the Chargers.

If Engram finishes with at least four or five receptions, a yardage total over 36 should be easy to top.

Gerald Everett - Anytime touchdown (+160)

The Commanders offense attacked the middle of the field against the Jaguars with slot receiver Curtis Samuel, running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, and tight ends Logan Thomas and Armani Rogers combining for 22 of the team’s 27 receptions. Wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson had just five catches.

It was a different story in Week 2 when a Colts offense without its top two receivers couldn’t do much of anything.

Still, Chargers tight end Gerald Everett will be a lot to handle. He has a team-leading 125 receiving yards and has been a favorite target for Justin Herbert in the red zone.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire