5 teams that should try to trade for RB Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs should be preparing for his fifth season in the NFL. His first four seasons were spent with the team that drafted him back in 2019, the Las Vegas Raiders organization.

In 2022, Jacobs had a career season that featured a career-high 1,672 yards, 12 touchdowns and 97.2 yards per game. He is in his prime and is one of the best backs in the NFL.

Being one of the highest-performing players at your position typically comes with a raise in pay, but Jacobs had his fifth-year option declined and was franchise tagged. Now, he’s refusing to participate in training camp with the Raiders and there’s no end in sight.

Should the franchise look to trade him if contract talks continue to move in the wrong direction, here are five teams that should make calls to Las Vegas.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins haven’t had a consistent, impact running back in quite some time. While there’s nothing wrong with a running back by committee, the Dolphins’ offense has been longing for a legitimate threat out of the backfield. Jacobs doesn’t have the speed to match Raheem Mostert or Devon Achane but throw him in the mix as the lead back to be paired with that speed and there’s nothing stopping the offense. It’s also not a secret that Miami is looking for a running back, as they have been connected to former Minnesota Vikings running back, Dalvin Cook.

Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook was released and has been a free agent for a few weeks. He’s apparently taking his time in selecting which team he would like to sign with next. One team that is likely not in the mix to land Cook’s services is the team that let him go, the Minnesota Vikings. The team does have Alexander Mattison, but landing Jacobs could be seen as an upgrade to many. This is an electric offense that has shown what it’s capable of. An offense that includes Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison needs a high-powered running back like Jacobs.

New England is far from being a bad team. The problem is that the Patriots play in the AFC East, where being good isn’t good enough. Mac Jones regressed in 2022 from a Pro Bowl-caliber rookie season in 2021. The team is looking to remain competitive and find its way into the playoffs. Bolstering the offense as much as possible would help that and Jacobs could certainly be the biggest boost imaginable. Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to be the team’s RB1 to start the 2023 season. While he’s proven he can be an effective running back, Jacobs is just one of the best in the league right now.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are fresh off of a Super Bowl appearance and have a lot of young talent secured for years to come. The one position that’s lacking elite star power is at running back. This offseason, Philadelphia traded with the Detroit Lions to land running back D’andre Swift. He’s a capable running back that had high expectations in Detroit, but seemingly fell short of them. If the Eagles are serious about regularly winning the NFC East and being Super Bowl contenders for years to come, landing Jacobs and potentially working on a new contract with him would set the stage for success.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are one of the most puzzling teams in the NFL. For the past few years, this organization was either at or near the top league in terms of Super Bowl contenders, but they can’t even make it to the final game of the season. Many have speculated that the missing piece is an effective running back. Quarterback Josh Allen has plenty of skilled wide receivers, but there hasn’t been a massive threat out of the backfield during his time in Buffalo. Adding Josh Jacobs would make this team even more of a contender to win it all. The Bills are another team to be in on signing Dalvin Cook, so they are certainly looking for a running back.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire