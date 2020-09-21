5 teams that suffered a worse Week 2 loss than the Dolphins

If you thought the Miami Dolphins had it rough in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season, guess again! Dolphins fans have every right to be frustrated after watching the Buffalo Bills scorch their defense for two late scores to help push the Dolphins to 0-2 on the season. But Miami had a silver lining with the performance from TE Mike Gesicki and a built-in excuse with the injury to standout cornerback Byron Jones, not that the Dolphins would use excuses anyway.

Remember, these Dolphins still have a long way to go. And that is worth remembering to help keep perspective on Miami’s losses to start the season. If you thought the Dolphins’ loss was bad, here are 5 other NFL losses that should have fans much angrier than Miami’s.

View photos

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles

Whoops. This is the second consecutive week the Philadelphia Eagles have made the cut. The Eagles entered 2020 as a presumed postseason contender. They are, through two weeks, winless — much like the Miami Dolphins. But at least for the Dolphins, they stayed competitive with the Buffalo Bills and didn’t enter this season with the weight of such expectations. The Eagles are floundering and struggling to stay afloat while offering little protection for their prized quarterback, Carson Wentz.

View photos

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans

Having an elite quarterback is good. But not having the ability to play competitive games with one is very, very bad. That is where the Texans find themselves through two weeks, having endured big losses to both the Kansas City Chiefs and now the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans shouldn’t even be regarded as “pretenders” anymore — they’re a fringe team that was simply overwhelmed by everything that the Ravens threw at them on both sides of the football.

Making matters worse? The Texans don’t have the assets to rebuild quickly via the NFL Draft thanks to their deal with Miami — the worse the Texans are, the better things get for the Dolphins.

View photos

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants

The Giants losing to the Chicago Bears wasn’t necessarily a surprise. The Giants are not likely to beat very many teams at all this season. So why was their Week 2 loss worse than Miami’s? Because one of the Giants’ best players, RB Saquon Barkley, is also lost — presumably for the season with a knee injury.

If the Giants are forced to play the rest of this season without their star player, it is going to get real ugly for Big Blue.

View photos

Story continues