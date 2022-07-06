5 teams SEC should look to add now that the dust has settled

USC and UCLA recently announced their departure from the Pac-12 and will be making the switch to the Big Ten. It was the most recent move in a series of shocking conference realignment moves.

In the summer of 2021, it was reported that Texas and Oklahoma would be joining the SEC, which took the collegiate sports world by storm. However, the ripple effect caused by Texas and Oklahoma continues to grow. Many expect seismic changes to come as a result of the two Southern California schools departing.

The SEC and Big Ten are headed toward becoming superconferences of 20 or more members while the Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC scramble to figure out their future. So as conferences continue to expand, how does the SEC continue to be proactive rather than reactive?

Here are five programs the SEC should add to continue to strengthen the conference.

Honorable Mention: Notre Dame

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

I think everyone recognizes that the Fighting Irish will be a member of the ACC or Big Ten, but that doesn’t mean the SEC shouldn’t try. Notre Dame, as an independent, has the biggest collegiate following in football. However, times are changing and the Irish will get to choose which conference it goes to based on how the contracts compare and the SEC will certainly have a word.

Honorable Mention: Oklahoma State

Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Like Notre Dame, I don’t imagine this is a move Oklahoma State will commit to, but it is a call worth making if you are the SEC. Oklahoma State has had some very financially-sound boosters such as T. Boone Pickens. It would also push the SEC to continue expanding west. Oklahoma State has outstanding athletic programs outside of just football such as wrestling and basketball.

Virginia Tech

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The SEC will begin to pick off the members of the ACC based off of geography, and tapping into the Washington D.C market isn’t something the SEC is afraid of doing. Virginia Tech is annually a top-25 football program, as well as a very sound academic institution. There are some in-conferene ties too, as legendary former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer is the father of current South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer.

North Carolina

Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Nick Saban[/autotag] and Mack Brown meet again. The former Longhorn legend has his Tar Heels reaching new program heights as they continue to recruit at a high level and compete for competitive bowl games. Aside from football, Chapel Hill is one of the best college campuses in America with a blue-blood basketball program. Like Virginia Tech, they are also an outstanding institution.

Clemson

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC would love to add one of the elite football programs such as Clemson to turn the conference into an all-star conference. Geographically, South Carolina falls in the SEC as it already has the Gamecocks, so it would be an easy move and a beneficial one for both parties.

Miami

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This is the ultimate buy stock low move. “The U” has been down for the past decade or so, but with Mario Cristobal at the helm and an outstanding staff around him, this program will be top 10 annually in the very near future. Miami is one of the most unique programs ever, but also one of the best. Some of the best players in the country come out of Miami. Recruiting has already seen a boost for the Hurricanes, moving to the SEC would make it an even easier sell to prospects.

Florida State

Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

The best possible addition for the SEC would be bringing the Florida State. The Seminoles have won a national title in almost every decade and they are one of the most distinguishable sports brands in all of collegiate athletics. Geographically, it makes sense for both parties. The Seminoles may not currently be as strong in football, but various other Florida State sports are already nationally competitive

