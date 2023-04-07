5 teams drafting behind Cardinals hosting Florida QB Anthony Richardson for top-30 visit

In the NFL draft, teams will trade up to get a quarterback. The Arizona Cardinals appear willing to trade the No. 3 pick they currently have for a team wanting a quarterback.

The quarterback who could be the target quarterback-needy teams is Florida’s Anthony Richardson. He blew everyone away at the NFL combine and his pro day.

He has top-30 visits scheduled with a number of teams, including five teams who pick after the Cardinals do.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Richardson has six top-30 visits scheduled. Only one of those teams selects ahead of Arizona.

On Friday, Richardson was with the Las Vegas Raiders, who draft seventh overall.

He will visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday/Monday. The Panthers have the first pick in the draft. After that, he will check in with the Indianapolis Colts, who have the fourth pick, on Tuesday.

The week after that, he will visit with the Tennessee Titans (11th overall pick), Atlanta Falcons (eighth overall pick) and Baltimore Ravens (22nd overall pick).

The Ravens probably are too far back for the Cardinals to consider, but the Colts, Raiders, Falcons and Titans are all very possible trade partners.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Cardinals to host Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark for top-30 visit POLL: Grade 3-round mock draft projections for Cardinals POLL: Grade proposed 1st-round trade in new mock draft

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire