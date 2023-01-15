5 teams that could trade up to draft Bryce Young first overall in 2023 NFL draft

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is off to the NFL and will have to wait a few months to see which team he will start his professional career with. The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick, but aren’t in need of a quarterback.

The Bears could hold onto it and select someone like Will Anderson Jr., but there are growing beliefs that the franchise should trade the pick to acquire assets and a top-tier defender would still be available.

Multiple teams inside the top 10 that need a quarterback have picks or players that could be packaged together in a trade proposal for the first overall pick.

Houston Texans

Current Pick: 2

The Texans have built a solid offensive unit that could shock many in 2023. The only piece missing? A quarterback. There’s no telling what a trade package could consist of and it likely wouldn’t take much convincing to only move up one spot. The Bears would still be able to take any non-quarterback atop the big board.

Indianapolis Colts

Current Pick: 4

The Colts have had a rough time at the quarterback position over the last few years. Currently, Matt Ryan is not the answer. For the future, it’s hard to believe former Texas star Sam Ehlinger will be the long-term answer. A move to No. 1 to select Young could change the trajectory of the franchise.

Seattle Seahawks

Current Pick: 5

The Seahawks did make the playoffs with Geno Smith and it’s hard to deny that the team and fans have rallied around the 32-year-old quarterback. Though the team may stick with him in 2023, having somebody lurking in the shadows for the future is important. Young could be that guy for Seattle.

Detroit Lions

Current Pick: 6

The Lions did not look terrible with Jared Goff under center. There have been rumors that the team may stick with Goff. However, with the young talent all over the offense, it may be a gamble to keep Goff and not have a contingency plan. Drafting Young could either be a move for the future and have him sit for a season, or it could be a plan to immediately compete.

Carolina Panthers

Current Pick: 9

The Panthers, much like the Colts, haven’t had a solid answer at the quarterback position for quite some time. Looking to rebuild an offense could begin with drafting the quarterback of the future. Add pieces around him and have patience. It’s worked out well for others in the past.

