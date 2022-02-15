5 teams that could make a run at Terron Armstead in free agency

There’s already been considerable speculation linking the Cincinnati Bengals to Terron Armstead, the massively-talented New Orleans Saints left tackle headed for free agency in March. And it makes sense given all the attention Cincinnati has given to past Saints free agents, and the fact that standout quarterback Joe Burrow was just sacked 19 times in postseason play. There’s an obvious need and precedent for a connection there.

But Armstead is going to be one of the most hotly-contested free agents on the market. Franchise left tackles with Pro Bowl honors and All-Pro accolades like him don’t become available every day. Almost every team with a promising young passer and a turnstile or two along the offensive line is going to give him a call.

Sure, it’s possible Armstead gives the Saints a hometown discount (as Demario Davis did not long ago, for example) to avoid free agency altogether, but that’s hardly a given. This is his last opportunity to earn generational wealth for his family, and he owes it to himself to go get the best offer. That’s not something the Saints are poised to do, and his extensive injury history — Armstead has never played a full 16-game season, and his 467 snaps on offense in 2021, when the regular season expanded to 17 games, were his fewest since 2016 — might push them to seek younger, healthier options. It sure feels like he’s on his way out.

And as I just said, there are going to be multiple suitors eager to make Armstead a top-paid left tackle in this league. Here are five teams on my radar:

Cincinnati Bengals

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Let’s start with the most obvious fit. Pro Football Focus charting found Burrow was sacked 70 times this season, including the playoffs, dramatically outpacing second-place sacks leader Ryan Tannehill (48). Of the seven quarterbacks to drop back to pass 740 or more times (Burrow had 759 dropbacks), they averaged 39.3 sacks in 2021. Cincinnati must protect their franchise quarterback if they want to get back to the Super Bowl.

And the Bengals have been collecting former Saints players like Infinity Stones these past few years. They brought in starters like Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson and New Orleans cast-offs like Eli Apple, Joe Bachie, and Noah Spence. Armstead would be the biggest acquisition of the group. He’s going to have grounds to seek a $100 million contract, and the Bengals are well-positioned to pay him with $44.7 million in effective cap space. Cincinnati has a reputation for penny-pinching in free agency, but the Bengals have outbid other teams to acquire Hendrickson, D.J. Reader, and Chidobe Awuzie in recent years.

As for the specific fit in Cincinnati: the Bengals incidentally have a solid left tackle in Jonah Williams, who could flip to right tackle upon Armstead’s arrival — the same spot where Williams earned All-SEC recognition at Alabama not too long ago. Backup right tackle Isaiah Prince struggled to replace injured starter Riley Reiff, who is a free agent in March. With their bookend tackles secure, Cincinnati could then focus on their interior line.

Miami Dolphins

BILL INGRAM/ Palm Beach Post-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Miami doubled down on Tagovailoa after his second rough year in the NFL by hiring Mike McDaniel, an offensive-minded head coach, to work on his development. The next step in that process involves greater investments along the Dolphins offensive line. With a league-leading $56.2 million in effective salary cap space, they can pay Armstead whatever he wants to step in and start right away at left tackle. If that means the $23 million or $22 million that top-tier tackles Trent Williams, David Bakhtiari, and Laremy Tunsil are earning, then so be it.

The Dolphins have been spent multiple high draft picks on the left side of their offensive line but it just hasn’t worked out. Second-round rookie Liam Eichenberg was overwhelmed, drawing 10 penalties (3 declined) and being dinged with 62 pressures (9 sacks). 2020 first rounder Austin Jackson moved from left tackle to left guard and yielded a dozen penalties with 49 pressures (2 sacks), still playing 200-plus snaps at tackle last season.

Maybe the answer is to let those young players take their lumps and learn on the job, maintaining some continuity from 2021. But a third tumultuous season for Tagovailoa would doom him. The Dolphins can’t afford to wait on Eichenberg to figure it out. Adding a proven veteran like Armstead would be the quick fix they need to help restore some confidence in a passer who is looking like an awful draft bust. And for what it’s worth, Miami’s new offensive coordinator Frank Smith got his first NFL job with the Saints — as assistant offensive line coach from 2010 to 2014, helping draft and develop Armstead in 2013.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s another team flush with cap space and a young franchise quarterback in need of better protection. And new Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is known for the emphasis he puts on the offensive line, having built a strong unit with the Philadelphia Eagles. With $47.4 million in effective cap space and a hole at left tackle, where incumbent starter Cam Robinson is a free agent, signing Armstead would make a lot of sense for them.

Jacksonville drafted Walker Little in the second round last year, but they were hesitant to play him, and now he’s looking for opportunities with a coaching staff that didn’t have anything to do with picking him. If Pederson wants a veteran in that spot instead, there aren’t many pass protectors better qualified to guard Trevor Lawrence’s blind side than Armstead.

Sure, the Jaguars are in a good spot to pick Alabama prospect Evan Neal first overall. He’s seen as the best left tackle in the draft and the allure of getting him in the lineup for years to come is awful strong. But if the Jaguars signed Armstead instead, they could shift gears and invest that first overall pick in a different position. It’s a unique spot to be in, and it leads to me to think other teams will be more driven to pursue Armstead with Jacksonville knowing they can fall back on that Neal pick.

Arizona Cardinals

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

So this is a different situation than the others on this list. The Cardinals have a fine left tackle under contract in D.J. Humphries. But the team has been taking shots at Kyler Murray through unscrupulous anonymously-sourced reports, and he’s been going through the typical motions of a social media breakup that suggest there’s real friction on both sides. If Arizona wants to mend this relationship, bringing in a massive upgrade at left tackle would go a long way.

The Cardinals are technically in the red by $3.8 million right now, but they can release Humphries and save $15 million in cap space. That gets them in the clear and opens up some resources to put towards a push for Armstead (some other roster cuts and restructures can get them in the clear even further). If they want to, Arizona can make a competitive offer. That would do a lot to express confidence in Murray by reinforcing his supporting cast.

You just wonder if the appetite is there for this kind of a blockbuster move. The Cardinals are rapidly approaching a pivot-point in contract talks with Murray, who is going to want to rank among league leaders at his position. And he played well enough to earn it last year until injuries depleted Arizona’s offense. If there’s a fork in the road ahead, maybe they choose to part ways with Murray rather than prop him up further. But they should be seen as a dark horse in pursuit of Armstead given the other options ahead of them.

Chicago Bears

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Let’s get back to realistic suitors. Like these other teams, the Bears have a promising young quarterback to build around. They’ve also got more than $24.9 million in effective cap space to burn. Jason Peters had a great year for them at left tackle but he’s 40 and may retire. Chicago needs a long-term solution to the problem.

They drafted Oklahoma State right tackle Teven Jenkins early in the second round last year envisioning a position switch to the left side, but bringing in Armstead would keep him at his natural spot (as opposed to Larry Borom and Germain Ifedi, who split reps at right tackle last season). That may be the smart move after a back injury cost Jenkins most of his rookie season and limited his development at left tackle.

Maybe having two bookend tackles with serious injury histories isn’t the best gamble. But it could still be worth the risk for Chicago, who are without a first round pick this season and need to work quickly to strengthen the offense around Fields. They shouldn’t be overlooked as the free agent market develops in the weeks ahead.

