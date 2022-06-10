5 teams that could put Alabama on upset watch in 2022

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team will take the field to begin the 2022 college football season in just a few months against Utah State. After a somewhat disappointing 2021 season that resulted in a loss to Georgia in the national championship, Alabama seeks revenge.

After a rough 2019 season that saw Alabama miss the College Football Playoff altogether, the roster returned plenty of impactful talent in 2020 and ran the table to earn national title No. 18. Crimson Tide fans hope 2022 goes in a similar direction.

Though the roster is loaded and the odds are in their favor, there are a few programs on the regular schedule that could lead to a potential upset.

Here are five teams on Alabama’s 2022 regular-season schedule that could put the Tide on upset watch.

Auburn

Bryan Harsin has had one of the roughest offseason a rising second-year head coach has ever had to endure. While Auburn was not good in 2021, the Tigers certainly gave Saban and the Crimson Tide a late-season run for their money. Sure, Alabama came out on top, but it took four full quarters and four overtime sessions to get it done. The Iron Bowl will be in Tuscaloosa this year, but Harsin will likely be desperate to at least come close to repeating last season’s performance.

Texas

Steve Sarkisian will get his first chance as the head coach of the Longhorns to take down Nick Saban. Texas has been able to recruit well under Sarkisian and even land a couple of transfers that left the Crimson Tide. While the Longhorns offense might be somewhat of a spectacle in 2022, the defense will likely not bode well against Bryce Young and the rest of Alabama’s offense.

Arkansas

Sam Pittman is on a mission in Fayetteville. The Arkansas Razorbacks may be overlooked in the SEC West, but don’t let that trick you into thinking they aren’t competitors. If not taken seriously, this game could easily swing Arkansas’ way.

Texas A&M

Some may be shocked to discover that the Aggies are not No. 1 on this list, which makes sense. The storyline that has developed over the offseason between Saban and Jimbo Fisher, then there’s the fact that Texas A&M defeated Alabama last season. This game, though, will take place in Tuscaloosa and isn’t expected to be as competitive as last year’s contest.

Tennessee

Yes, you are reading that correctly. We are placing Tennessee as the team most likely to upset Alabama in the 2022 regular season. The game takes place in Neyland this year and Josh Heupel seems like he could be the guy to coach up Tennessee to a competitive level. With a solid amount of key talent returning, the Volunteers could be a sneaky team in the SEC overall.

