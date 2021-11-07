5 teams that could prevent Georgia from winning it all

Georgia has outscored its opponents 346-59 this year and is the unquestioned No. 1 team in America.

Going 15-0 is a very difficult task. Though Georgia has a great opportunity to do so, its toughest games are ahead.

We all know about the defense. But what about on offense? What would happen if Georgia needed to score a lot of points to win the game? I’m not so sure that will ever be the case because of the incredible defense UGA has played, but it’s a serious concern.

If Georgia finds itself in a shootout, it could be in trouble. Here are the five teams in college football that could give Georgia a game or possibly beat the Bulldogs if they don’t play their best.

5. Tennessee Volunteers

Oct. 16, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) celebrates after an interception against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Is Georgia a far better team than Tennessee? Yes.

But the Dawgs travel to Knoxville this weekend to play the Volunteers in a difficult atmosphere. And this comes after the Vols just beat a good Kentucky team 45-42, so you know Tennessee is feeling good. Plus, Georgia is the No. 1 team in the nation and it has a target on its back. Tennessee always gives Georgia a fight, even though the scoreboard may not often reflect it. And Tennessee can score. Expect this to be a tough game for Georgia.

4. Texas A&M Aggies

Oct. 9, 2021; College Station; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) and wide receiver Jalen Preston (5) celebrate wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) 25 yard touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

If Alabama loses to Arkansas or Auburn and Texas A&M wins out, Georgia will face the Aggies in the SEC Championship.

Again, Georgia is the far better team, but these Aggies also beat Alabama and held Auburn to 3 points.

Story continues

Would one loss in the SEC Championship derail Georgia’s season? Probably not. But this could prove a tough game for Georgia if it were to happen.

3. Oklahoma Sooners

Oct. 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) talks with head coach Lincoln Riley during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

If these teams meet in the College Football Playoff this could be a game that would require Georgia to outscore Oklahoma. In 2017, Georgia had an exceptional defense led by Roquan Smith. Yet the Dawgs still needed to put up 54 points to win.

This year, there’s no Sony Michel and Nick Chubb to hand the ball to. I think Georgia would force turnovers and have long drives, but if it does not force turnovers, it could be in trouble. The Dawgs need to figure out how to score points at will.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) blows a kiss to the sky after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Again, this would be a game that would require Georgia to score points.

From a matchup standpoint, this is a team that scares me. Ohio State has one of the nation’s top-ranked offenses. It also has a good enough defense to give UGA’s offense issues.

The Buckeyes are exceptional on the ground and in the air, so Georgia would need to stay on its toes if these two teams meet. Can Georgia score enough points?

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Sept. 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs for a 94-yard touchdown during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

You will not get me to say anything bad about Alabama until the day Georgia beats the Crimson Tide. I’m not giving any fuel to a talented Bama team.

Georgia and Alabama will likely meet in the SEC Championship, and if Georgia loses that game, the two could meet again in the College Football Playoff.

Bonus team: Georgia itself

Oct. 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been through a lot as a fan base. Whenever Georgia takes the field, it’s usually the more talented team with better recruits. But for the last 41 years that has not really mattered.

Whether it be missed field goals, stupid penalties, boneheaded plays or mismanaging of the quarterbacks, Georgia has found a way to blow incredible opportunities through the years.

This team just feels different, though. Right? I’ve said that before, though.

1

1