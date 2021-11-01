5 teams that could look to sign RB Jordan Howard off of the Eagles practice squad

The Eagles sat Jordan Howard for 7 weeks and after a noteworthy performance that showed he can still be an athletic and physical running back, after rushing for two touchdowns and leading Philadelphia to a dominating victory over Detroit.

Now the Eagles have a self-made issue because Howard’s now available to any team around the NFL that makes an offer and gets approval for a signing.

Miles Sanders is still out two more weeks, and Philadelphia only has 1 running back on the practice squad.

The Eagles are about to be out chances to protect Howard from week to week as well, meaning Howie Roseman must release a player and sign the veteran running back for the rest of the season.

We’ve highlighted five teams that could look to acquire Howard without giving Philadelphia compensation.

1. Tennessee Titans

Currently first in the AFC South, the Titans need running back help with the news that Derrick Henry could miss significant time with a foot injury.

Henry led the NFL in carries, rushing yards, and rushing TDs in 2019 and 2020 and was on pace to do it again in 2021.

Jeremy McNichols is the only healthy running back on the Titans’ 53-man roster in wake of Henry’s injury. Adrian Peterson is set to work out for the Titans on Monday.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Dec 22, 2019; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles from Cleveland Browns defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore lost Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins before the season and has used a patchwork lineup of former stars.

Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le’Veon Bell have been solid fill-ins and with Baltimore being the most run-centric team in the NFL, Howard could put the Ravens over the top.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Chiefs are rolling with Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon until Clyde Edwards-Helaire gets back.

4. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are all-in on a Super Bowl run after trading for Von Miller, and with little draft capital left, LA could look to Howard to pair with starting running back, Darrell Henderson.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Philadelphia’s 210 total rushing attempts are 11th in the NFL, and Nick Sirianni has only focused on the running game for 60 minutes. The Eagles could be a dangerous out down the stretch and a physical running game would be the perfect recipe.

If Nick Sirianni truly doesn’t covet Miles Sanders, Howie Roseman should sign Howard, roll with Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell as well, while moving his injured star for picks.

1

1