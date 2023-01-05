5 TCU players to watch in the national championship

The TCU Horned Frogs are the story of the 2022-2023 college football season. TCU defeated Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals to advance to face Georgia in the national championship game.

The Horned Frogs have a great deal of talent and a dangerous passing game. They tend to play high-scoring affairs and have come back from a large deficit several times this season.

TCU is led by quarterback Max Duggan. The Horned Frogs have the No. 5 scoring offense in the country and average 41.1 points per game. TCU does a good job of taking care of the football and has a plus-nine turnover margin.

Who are five TCU players Georgia fans should know about entering the national championship game?

Offensive lineman Steve Avila

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

TCU interior offensive lineman Steve Avila (pictured on the right) will have a tough task against a talented Georgia front featuring Jalen Carter. Avila is PFF’s No. 89 NFL draft prospect. TCU ran for 263 yards against Michigan, but may be without starting running back Kendre Miller against Georgia. TCU can’t be one-dimensional against Georgia.

Linebacker Dee Winters

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Dee Winters returned an interception for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines. Winters will be involved in a great many plays in TCU’s 3-3-5 defense. He has 7.5 sacks, which is second on the team, and 72 total tackles this season.

Defensive lineman Dylan Horton

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TCU defensive lineman Dylan Horton went off in the semifinals against Michigan. Horton finished with four sacks and six total tackles. The senior defensive lineman is TCU’s top pass rusher. He has 10 sacks entering the national championship game.

Wide receiver Quentin Johnson

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnson has an excellent combination of size and speed. Johnson is projected to be one of the first wide receivers selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver has battled injuries, but he appears to be healthier now. This season, Johnson has 1,066 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns and 59 receptions.

Quarterback Max Duggan

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The head of the snake is quarterback Max Duggan, who was a Heisman finalist. Duggan is capable of carrying the Horned Frogs. He has excellent mobility and can extend plays to create explosive plays in the passing game.

Duggan has 3,546 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns and six interceptions this season. The senior quarterback has significant experience. He has 461 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns this year. TCU loves to run Duggan around the goal line.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire