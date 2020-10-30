5 targets Daryl Morey would love in NBA free agency

5 perfect Sixers free-agent fits for Morey's style originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers are in a bind when it comes to adding talent in free agency. They're over the cap and into the luxury tax, leaving the tax-payer mid-level exception of roughly $6 million annually as their sole means of bringing a significant addition aboard.

With Daryl Morey freshly minted as the president of basketball operations, however, the former Rockets general manager may inject his signature blend of creativity and shrewdness to work the margins and upgrade the Sixers' bench.

Working off his previous M.O., here are five targets the Sixers should keep tabs on when free agency kicks off.

Napier has felt like the most undervalued player in the league for some time. If there's anyone who's going to find an inefficiency in the market, it's Morey. Napier has bounced around the league despite being a competent shooter from deep, a playmaker with the ball in his hands a non-train wreck on defense.

In other words, Napier is the type of guard that the Sixers have been desperately missing. He'd be a worthwhile backup to Shake Milton and an ideal fit around Ben Simmons.

Allen Crabbe, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves

Crabbe got paid during the free agency spending bonanza in the summer of 2016, as his massive contract greatly overshadowed his play on the court. The league overall may have soured on Crabbe overall, but he's a legit three-point shooter who would've fit right in with Morey's gunning Rockets teams.

In seven NBA seasons, Crabbe has made 38.7 percent of his threes on 4.2 attempts per game. As Lloyd Christmas might say, "Pick 'em up!"

Mario Hezonja, SF, Portland Trailblazers

Morey has an eye for former first-rounders who've come up short through their early pro careers, latching onto reclamation projects as buy-low lottery tickets.

Hezonja, an athletic, but wildly erratic, wing out of Croatia, has been as disappointing as a top-five pick can be. Taking a vet-minimum flyer on a dude who'll fire up threes with no conscience is ultimately the type of marginal move that presents zero risk and some semblance of upside.

Tyler Johnson, PG, Phoenix Suns

Yes, he looks like Dwight Schrute's cousin Mose from The Office, but Johnson can play.

Johnson has playoff experience, is a league-average shooter from beyond the arc and a willing passer. Much like the concept beyond bringing Napier in, the Sixers should be stacking their bench with ball-handling guards who can knock down threes to maximize the offensive talents of both Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Jeff Green, PF, Houston Rockets

It feels as if Green has been in the league for 20 or so years, but at 33, Green was a stellar scorer for the Rockets this past summer in the playoff bubble.

In 12 games, Green played 28.4 minutes per game while shooting 42.6 percent on threes on 4.5 attempts per game.

Head coach Doc Rivers loves bringing in his old players too, so that familiarity from their days in Boston could be a reason for him ending up in Philly.