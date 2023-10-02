5 Target finds that will make your home look so much more expensive — and they’re all on sale right now!

If your TikTok saves and Pinterest boards are filled with home decor, you may be happy to know that you don’t have to spend too much to make your home look like the influencers’. In fact, you can “get the look for less” in most cases — especially when you shop at Target.

Target offers plenty of home items within a reasonable budget, but most of them also look much more expensive than they are. From furniture to bedding, you can elevate your space on a budget — even more so right now, during Target Circle Week.

Target Circle Week kicked off on Sunday, Oct. 1 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 7, and the deals are exclusively for Target Circle members. (Don’t worry; it’s easy and free to sign up if you’re not a member yet.) During the sale, Target is offering major discounts across clothing, electronics, groceries, beauty products and, of course, home goods.

Here are some tips for shopping, though. If you’re shopping online, you’ll need to head to the Target Circle Week deals page to save the offers to your account before checking out. In-store, it helps to have the Target app on your phone so you can scan items and add the discount offers to your account as you shop. Either way, you have to add the offers to your account before checking out if you want to score the savings.

Take a look below at five Target finds that can help make your home look more expensive — and that are all on sale during Target Circle Week.

Target Circle Week Deal: Save 20% on select furniture from Target’s Threshold line

If you have room in your home, add an accent chair like this one. It can give guests a place to sit in your living room besides the sofa. In your bedroom, it can serve as an accent piece, a spot to read or, honestly, a place to hold all your laundry until you’re ready to put it away.

Target Circle Week Deal: Get 20% off candles

This soy wax candle features the scent of oud wood and vetiver. It’s woody yet cozy — like sitting by a bonfire. Actually, the wood wick crackles like one, too. It’s the perfect scent for the anti-pumpkin spice people or if you just need a break from the sweeter fragrances.

Target Circle Week Deal: Save 20% on select bedding

This velvet quilt is just the cozy touch your bed needs for fall and winter. It comes in five neutral colors and full/queen and king sizes. It’s just fluffy enough to make your bed all the comfier, but it has a breathable backing, so it’s not overly hot. It’s also important to note that although it’s velvet, it’s machine washable.

Target Circle Week Deal: Save 20% on select furniture from Target’s Threshold line

Add this small drink table to your living room for coffee or cocktails. It’s great for small spaces because it doesn’t take up a lot of room. But it’s also great for big spaces and big sofas where people sitting on the ends may not be able to comfortably reach the coffee table. Of course, it gives any space a pretty brass and marble accent, too.

Target Circle Week Deal: Get a Shark ION Robot Vacuum for $149.99

A clean home will always look more expensive and put together than a messy one. Organize, purge or put away your clutter and give your space a good clean — or let this Shark Robot Vacuum clean for you. It’s over $100 off during Target Circle Week.

