5 takeaways from Wisconsin's ugly 15-6 loss to Iowa as Badgers lose Tanner Mordecai to injury

MADISON – Luke Fickell’s got his first taste of the Wisconsin-Iowa rivalry Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

UW’s first-year head coach no doubt wanted to spit up anything he digested.

The Badgers lost quarterback Tanner Mordecai to an apparent right arm/hand injury late in the second quarter and the sixth-year senior was on the sideline for the rest of the game. It appeared his right arm was in a sling.

His departure, and a brutally inefficient performance from the offense overall, contributed to UW’s 15-6 loss to the Hawkeyes.

With the rest of the Big Ten West Division a trainwreck, the Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) took over sole possession of first place.

They hold a half-game lead over UW (4-2, 2-1) but obviously own the head-to head tiebreaker and the Hawkeyes have a favorable schedule the rest of the way.

Iowa hosts Minnesota (3-3, 1-2) next, then is at Northwestern (3-3. 1-2), hosts Rutgers (5-2, 2-2) and Illinois (3-4, 1-3) and then closes the regular-season at Nebraska (3-3, 1-2).

Just three games into league play, the Badgers need help to win the West Division title.

Not sure UW fans expected such a result back in August.

Iowa used an 82-yard touchdown run, outstanding special teams and suffocating defense to upset UW.

The Hawkeyes prevailed despite rolling up just 237 yards. Of that total, 82 came on Leshon Williams' touchdown run. The Hawkeyes gained 155 yards on their remaining 61 plays.

Brutal.

Braedyn Locke takes over for injured starter Tanner Mordecai but can't rally Wisconsin

Redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke entered the day having played in one game, with one pass attempt.

UW drove 60 yards on 13 plays for a 36-yard field goal by Nathanial Vakos to open the second half and cut Iowa’s lead to 7-3. Locke completed 4 of 7 passes for 31 yards and UW converted on 2 of 3 third-down chances.

UW then drove 60 yards in 10 plays and Vakos connected from 52 yards to cut the deficit to 7-6 with 3:58 left in the third quarter.

That was it for Locke, who finished 15 of 30 for 122 yards, and UW’s offense. Locke then lost a fumble that resulted in a safety and threw an interception in the final minute.

Mordecai finished 12 of 20 for 106 yards in the first half. He failed to lead UW to any points.

Iowa's defense bends early but eventually grounds UW's Air Raid attack

UW’s offense, ballyhooed before the season with the arrival of coordinator Phil Longo, was largely ineffective against a sound, well-coached Iowa defense.

The Badgers managed 86 yards on 11 plays on their opening series, which ended with a 2-yard loss by Braelon Allen on fourth and 1 from the Iowa 13.

That unit did nothing the rest of the half. UW ran 22 plays the remainder of the half and managed a combined 55 yards.

During one brutal stretch, UW went three and out four consecutive times. The Badgers finished the half 0 for 8 on third down.

UW finished with 332 yards on 78 plays, an average of 4.3 yards per play.

The Badgers' lone scores were field goals of 36 and 52 yards from Vakos.

Iowa defense dominates third down

The Badgers came in No. 1 in the Big Ten in third-down conversions in league games at 60% (21 of 35). They converted 12 of 18 chances in the opener against Purdue and 9 of 14 chances last week against Rutgers.

Iowa, which was allowing teams to convert 38.9% of their chances, stopped UW on 15 of 17 chances.

Iowa kicker Drew Stevens hits two huge field goals

Iowa's Drew Stevens entered the day 10 of 13 on field-goal attempts this season.

The three misses came from between 40 and 49 yards.

Stevens drilled a 48-yarder with 13:08 left to give Iowa a 10-6 cushion. He added a 40-yarder to push the lead to 15-6 with 1:55 left in the game.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor pins UW deep all game

Tory Taylor, Iowa's outstanding punter, was probably the special teams MVP Saturday.

Taylor averaged 50.6 yards on 10 punts. He had five punts of 50-plus yards and placed six inside the UW 20.

