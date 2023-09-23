5 takeaways from Wisconsin football team's 38-17 win over Purdue Friday night

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – For the first time this season, Luke Fickell’s football team opened the game with impressive play on both sides of the ball and took control early.

Yes, a Purdue team that has personnel issues pretty much everywhere you look rallied a bit in the second half but the bottom line is that Wisconsin left Ross-Ade Stadium Friday night with a 38-17 victory, a game it had to have.

Although the victory wasn't secure until Braelon Allen scored on a 4-yard run with 3 minutes 35 seconds left, after a Purdue turnover, Fickell and his staff had to be encouraged by how well their players performed early.

“I think it’s time for us to start to put some of these things together and see a little more consistency in what we’re doing,” he said before the game. “That is what we’re planning for and that is what the expectation needs to continue to be.”

BOX SCORE: Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17

The victory, sparked by a diverse ground game and stellar third-down play by the offense and defense, left UW at 1-0 in Big Ten play and 3-1 overall heading into an off week.

The Badgers can get a bit of rest, hope that center Jake Renfro (foot) and defensive end Isaiah Mullens (knee) return and are ready to go when Rutgers visits Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 7.

Here are highlights and observations from UW’s victory:

Chez Mellusi suffers a serious injury to his left leg

Tailback Chez Mellusi, who had serious injuries in each of his first two seasons at UW (knee, arm), suffered what could be a season-ending injury with 6 minutes 37 seconds left in the game Friday.

Mellusi was brought down for a 1-yard loss and it appeared the weight of the defender led to a possible broken bone in Mellusi’s lower left leg.

UW’s medical staff placed the leg in an air cast and Mellusi was taken off the field on a cart.

He finished with 39 yards on 11 carries.

Badgers build a 21-3 lead midway through second quarter

UW’s offense entered Friday with just three touchdowns and three field goals on 20 full first-half possessions. Phil Longo’s unit drove for touchdowns on its first three series, with drives of 62, 38 and 75 yards as UW built a 21-3 lead with 6:26 left in the first half.

To that point, UW was 7 of 7 on third-down chances and had 190 yards on 31 plays.

How poorly did the Boilermakers play early?

After the first three series of the game, the Boilermakers had 26 yards of offense on eight plays and three penalties for a combined 35 yards.

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) runs for a touchdown during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Third down a charm – this time – for UW offense

The Badgers entered Friday 13th in the league in third-down conversions at just 35.1%. Only Iowa, at 34.9%, was worse.

UW converted its first eight third-down chances Friday in building the 21-3 lead and finished the decisive first half 8 of 9. UW cooled in the second half and finished 12 of 18 of overall but the fast start was critical.

Tanner Mordecai scrambled for a 14-yard touchdown on third and 4; hit CJ Williams for 7 yards on third and 5; and then scrambled for a 6-yard touchdown on third and goal. Williams had a 15-yard reception on third and 8. Mellusi ran for 13 yards on third and 5 and then gained 2 yards on third and 1. Braelon Allen gained 2 yards on third and 1 and Mordecai found Will Pauling for 9 yards on third and 8.

WISCONSIN STRIKES FIRST! 🔥@t_mordecai takes it in himself for the @BadgerFootball TD! 👏 pic.twitter.com/fT1DomNnfG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2023

The perfect streak ended when Mordecai scrambled for 12 yards on third and 16 and UW punted late in the half.

Braelon Allen vs. Purdue defense is a mismatch

Friday marked the third time Allen faced Purdue.

He rushed 12 times for 140 yards, 11.7 yards per carry, and two touchdowns two seasons ago.

He rushed 16 times for 113 yards, 7.1 yards per carry, and one touchdown last season.

His two-game totals: 28 carries for 253 yards, 9.0 yards per carry, and three touchdowns.

Allen finished with 116 yards on 16 carries, an average of 7.3 yards per carry, and two touchdowns Friday night.

There goes that man! 🙌@BraelonAllen runs it in for another @BadgerFootball TD! 💪 pic.twitter.com/SlsrQxgw08 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

Tanner Mordecai uses his feet to hurt Purdue defense

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader rushed 25 times for 195 yards and four touchdowns one week earlier in a 35-20 victory over the Boilermakers.

Mordecai didn’t run that frequently, but he picked his spots and designed runs and scrambles. He rushed nine times for 49 yards and two touchdowns in the opening half and finished with 58 yards on 14 carries.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 5 takeaways from Wisconsin football team's 38-17 win over Purdue