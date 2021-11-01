5 takeaways from Week 9 at Oregon

A lot actually went well for the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in Eugene. Led by an improved O-line, Brendon Lewis, Brenden Rice and Alex Fontenot went off to help the offense score four touchdowns in a 52-29 loss against the No. 7 Oregon Ducks.

But CU’s defense, hindered by an absent Nate Landman, did struggle and allowed 50 points for the first time all season. Oregon QB Anthony Brown dominated throughout with his helpers of Devon Williams and Travis Dye also wreaking havoc.

Karl Dorrell and company expressed plenty of optimism after the game, yet the Buffs still exited Autzen Stadium with a 2-6 record.

Here are my five biggest takeaways:

The O-line benefited greatly from the coaching change

Oct 30, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Deion Smith (20) carries the ball during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 52-29. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Above is a picture of Deion Smith being given a hole to run by Colorado’s offensive line. There were not many holes to be found before Saturday, and not much time to be had for Brendon Lewis. That all changed last week upon the firing of O-line coach Mitch Rodrigue. Lewis was sacked just once and the running backs, while they didn’t have a stellar day, had more open space. Lots of credit should be given to William Vlanchos and Donovan Williams, who took over O-line coaching duties early last week.

There's still hope for Brendon Lewis

Oct 30, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) throws a pass during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Our Buffs Wire Player of the Week had himself his best game of the season on Saturday. With the help of an improved O-line, Lewis completed just over 75% of his passes while throwing for 224 yards a career-high three touchdowns. He has struggled most of 2021 and it was great to see Lewis put together a strong performance against Oregon.

CU's defense needs Nate Landman back

Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nate Landman (53) tackles Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar’Keise Irving (4) in the second half at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

By pretty much any metric, that was the worst defensive performance the Buffs have had all year. It’s hard to pinpoint how much of that had to do with Nate Landman being out with an injury, but missing their leading tackler is usually a big deal. Karl Dorrell, however, said the defensive struggles go beyond not having Landman.

“We’re going to have to grow and it’s next man up,” Dorrell said. “Nate can’t do everything and I don’t think he would’ve done everything today. It was a number of issues on the defensive side that we struggled with and I don’t think Nate would’ve been the answer either. We’ve got to get better, it’s the

next man up theory and guys got to step up and make plays.”

On Monday, Dorrell said that Landman’s status is “doubtful” for Oregon State.

Colorado has depth at wide receiver for years to come

Oct 16, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (15) carries the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

To repeat myself once more, the improved O-line play led to a better Brendon Lewis, which led to his receivers ultimately having a better game. We all know how good Brenden Rice is, but his fellow freshmen got into the action as well on Saturday. Ty Robinson caught his first career TD, Chris Carpenter had a nice run after a catch, Montana Lemonious-Craig had a 12-yard reception and Chase Penry caught a two-point conversion.

Small penalties were an issue

Oct 30, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Treven Ma’ae (48) tackles Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) for a loss during the second half at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 52-29. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado committed 11 penalties for 75 yards on Saturday. While most of them were minor 5-yard infractions, it’s still a problem. The Buffaloes had four false start penalties (two in each half) and were offsides four times.

