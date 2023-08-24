5 takeaways from Wednesday’s Seahawks practice

The Seahawks held another practice at the VMAC in scenic Renton, Washington on Wednesday.

Head coach Pete Carroll was not made available to the media after practice, but here are five takeaways from the beat reporters.

Ken Walker a full go

Injury news has been unfortunate for Seattle fans this week, as we learned rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss at least 3-4 weeks with a broken wrist and likely a bit longer than that.

However, there was at least one ray of sunshine in this department yesterday. Starting running back Ken Walker was a full participant at practice for the first time this year.

Kenneth Walker practices in shoulder pads full go for 1st time since January. This is a big #Seahawks deal. For all the talk whether Geno Smith can duplicate his 2022 this year the key for him and the offense is Walker. Here's why ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ https://t.co/qNoCeZFCEo — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 24, 2023

The Seahawks are still without rookie running back Kenny McIntosh, who was injured in the team’s scrimmage game a few weeks ago.

Abe Lucas sits again

In other injury news, right tackle Abe Lucas sat out for the second straight day with a knee issue that Carroll called “camp knee,” per Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times:

“Right tackle Abe Lucas sat out practice for the second straight day. Carroll said Tuesday that Lucas was dealing with what he called “camp knee’’ and was just getting some rest. Three-year vet Stone Forsythe worked with the No. 1 offense in his place after Jake Curhan had gotten those reps the day before.”

Wide receiver Cody Thompson (shoulder) and safety Jonathan Sutherland (leg) were also out. Jamal Adams has not yet been activated from the PUP list, but that move is expected to come at some point this week.

Kenny Rogers not a hit

The Seahawks are one of the hip teams that allow players to listen to music while they practice.

Today’s playlist seemed to miss the beat, though. For one thing, the hit Kenny Rogers song “Just Dropped In” – famouusly put to use in The Big Lebowski was reportedly not a hit.

Today’s practice playlist included quite the change-up — this classic banger from Kenny Rogers. Wasn’t exactly a hit among some players. pic.twitter.com/n6JX0yTS75 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 23, 2023

Bobby Wagner not feeling the alt-rock

Kenny Rogers wasn’t the only musical act that disappointed at practice. Watching superstar wide receiver Jake Bobo from the sidelines, Bobby Wagner also objected to whatever alt-rock obscenity this is.

#MoreBobo: Jake Bobo strummin’ air guitar then back fielding punts. What can’t the undrafted rookie do for the #Seahawks? In the middle of this Bobby Wagner yells from the middle of the field to the assistant running sideline sound: “Change this song. PLEASE change this song!” pic.twitter.com/L96x1FlGSL — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 23, 2023

King Bobo

The star of the day was of course the team’s undrafted rookie receiver out of UCLA, Jake Bobo. He has dominated the preseason and continued his hot streak at yesterday’s practice, reeling in a 20-yard pass that was tipped by Bobby Wagner and making a diving catch after juking out Artie Burns.

… The star of the day was probably Jake Bobo as he had a few highlight-reel players. On one, he reeled in a passed tipped by Bobby Wagner, diving for it for about a 20-yard gain. On another he juked past Artie Burns to break into the open and make a diving catch… — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 23, 2023

With JSN, Dareke Young and Dee Eskridge all likely out at the start of the regular season, Bobo may play a significant role early on for this offense.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

