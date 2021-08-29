5 takeaways from Washington’s preseason loss to the Ravens

The Washington Football Team ended their 2021 preseason with a record of 1-2 after Saturday’s 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

It was an ugly outcome in a meaningless game for the Football Team. Washington announced before the game its starters would not play, as third-string quarterback Kyle Allen got the start under center.

Steven Montez played the second half at quarterback for Washington.

This game had a totally different feel from the Baltimore side as the Ravens won their 20th consecutive preseason game, a streak that dates back to 2016.

Here are five takeaways from Baltimore’s preseason win over Washington.

First defensive drive was outstanding

The Washington Football Team did not have one starter on defense on the field against the Ravens. Yet, against Baltimore's first-team offense, led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, went up against Washington's backups on the first drive — and Washington won. David Bada and Bunmi Rotimi each sacked Jackson, with Rotimi forcing a fumble. Baltimore recovered it and attempted a field goal — which it missed. https://twitter.com/WashingtonNFL/status/1431743957256572929?s=20

Jaret Patterson didn't have his best game

After two preseason games, we are used to seeing rookie running back Jaret Patterson dominate. Unfortunately for Patterson, he didn't have his best night against the Ravens. Patterson carried the ball two times for -1 yards. He caught three passes for 15 yards. Patterson also dropped his first two passes of the preseason. He does deserve credit for a nice blitz pickup in the first half. Those are the things the coaches want to see. It doesn't matter; Patterson is safe.

It was a good day for Milne, Gandy-Golden

The talk of training camp has been who would win the final one or two spots at wide receiver? Rookie Dax Milne and second-year wideout Antonio Gandy-Golden needed to finish the preseason on a strong note. Both players did. Gandy-Golden caught four passes for 39 yards. He moved the chains on a night when no one else could. He catches everything with his hands, which I like. He has strong hands and uses his size to box out defenders. Milne had three receptions for 36 yards, including this beauty. https://twitter.com/WashingtonNFL/status/1431756532698554371?s=20 Milne was also back there on two punt returns but did not get the chance on either. It was another solid performance for Milne.

Dustin Hopkins missed badly

Kicker Dustin Hopkins has had an interesting preseason. In the loss to New England, he missed two field goals. Head coach Ron Rivera said neither was his fault, instead blaming it on the entire kicking operation. He made both of his attempts last week. Against the Ravens, Hopkins hit on one of his two attempts. His miss was from 55 yards, which is not a big deal. But it looked bad. Hopkins talked about it after the game. https://twitter.com/NickiJhabvala/status/1431790574772834305?s=20 I don't think it's a big deal, but it's still worth noting.

Secondary was bad

When the opposing quarterback passes for 285 yards, four touchdowns and finishes with a rating of 138.3, it's not a good day for the defense. Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley was throwing darts down the field all night, and Washington's secondary had no answer. It was a bad look for some of the defensive backs trying to make the team. Torry McTyer, who has had an outstanding camp, left the game early with a concussion. He was tested on one deep ball, but the Baltimore wide receiver dropped the ball. McTyer had solid coverage but was beaten on the play. It shouldn't impact his chances of making the team. He's earned it.

