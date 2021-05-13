5 takeaways from Washington’s 2021 schedule: A pair of difficult stretches for WFT

When the Washington Football Team won the NFC East with a 7-9 record in 2020, we knew the 2021 season would be difficult with a first-place schedule. But then, the NFL added a 17th game which gave Washington a trip to AFC runner-up Buffalo, meaning the NFC East champions would play the top four teams in the NFL from 2020.

Fortunately for Washington, it did get a bye week in Week 9, right in the middle of the season.

The bye is perfectly timed as it’s right before the Football Team hosts the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in Week 10.

Here are five takeaways from Washington’s 2021 schedule.

Elite quarterbacks

Jan 9, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates in the final two minutes against the Washington Football Team in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington's schedule is loaded with some of the top quarterbacks in the game. WFT begins the season against the reigning NFL offensive rookie of the year in Justin Herbert and faces former NFL MVP Matt Ryan in Week 4. But the heavy hitters on Washington's schedule are Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Josh Allen. That is an unbelievable list of quarterbacks one team must face in the regular season.

Washington gets the top four teams in the NFL

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As we mentioned earlier, Washington will play all four teams who played in the two conference championship games. How many times has that happened in NFL history? I would imagine this is the first time considering the creation of the 17-game schedule that gives Washington two AFC opponents in different divisions during the regular season. Washington will face Buffalo, Kansas City, Green Bay and Tampa Bay all by Week 10. So we will know a lot about the team by that time.

Story continues

Games at Buffalo and Green Bay should avoid wintry weather

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 08: A Washington Redskins fan cheers during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Washington must make trips to both Buffalo and Green Bay. Each city is difficult to play in, but fortunately, Washington travels to Buffalo in September and Green Bay in October. These games will still be difficult because they are two of the top teams in football, but not playing in absolutely frigid weather in December or January is a positive for the Washington Football Team.

Washington ends season with four of six games on the road

Dallas Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis (26), Leighton Vander Esch (55) and others look on as Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) throws the ball into the seats after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Beginning in Week 13, Washington has a brutal stretch to finish the season with a trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders. Washington will return home from the west coast to host Dallas. After those two games, the WFT is on the road in three of their final four games. Week 13: Washington at Raiders — Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET Week 14: Cowboys at Washington — Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET Week 15: Washington at Eagles — Date and time TBD Week 16: Washington at Cowboys — Sunday, Dec. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET Week 17: Eagles at Washington — Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET Week 18: Washington at Giants — Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. ET That's a difficult path, regardless of your opponent.

Five straight division games to end the season

Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) catches a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' T.J. Edwards (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Washington's quirky season concludes with five straight games against division opponents. That's just strange. Washington will play the New York Giants in Week 2 and will not see an NFC East team again until Week 14 when it hosts Dallas. If Washington is still in the playoff hunt after facing some of the NFL's top teams in the first half of the season, how much will it have left late in the season against its divisional opponents?

1

1