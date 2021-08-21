5 takeaways from Washington’s 17-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals

The Washington Football Team picked up their first preseason win of 2021 after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 17-13 on Friday at FedEx Field.

Washington played its starters through the first quarter, with Taylor Heinicke replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback at the beginning of the second quarter.

According to head coach Ron Rivera after the game, the coaching staff wanted to see a set number of plays from the first-team offense. Once they reached that number, Rivera brought in Heinicke and some of Washington’s other reserves.

Here are five takeaways from Washington’s win over the Bengals.

First-team offense was shaky

It looked like Washington's first-team offense was going to march down the field on its first possession and score with ease. Fitzpatrick found Logan Thomas open down the field, and the tight end picked up first down into Cincinnati territory. Unfortunately, Washington's offense would stall and be forced to punt the ball away. Washington also had a pair of drops early, and Fitzpatrick missed a wide-open Adam Humphries in the end zone. https://twitter.com/nflnetwork/status/1428872116175130624?s=20

Taylor Heinicke shined

Heinicke entered the game in the second quarter, and while he didn't push the ball deep down the field, he made all the right reads, moved the offense, and used his legs to create. Another positive for Heinicke was he avoided the big hit. Washington should have scored on one second-quarter possession, but Cam Sims fumbled the ball in Cincinnati territory. https://twitter.com/BenBrownPL/status/1428879038119043076?s=20

Jaret Patterson has another big night

Jaret Patterson was the talk of Washington's offense for the second week in a row. Washington loved Patterson before training camp, but it's clearer than ever that Patterson is making the 53-man roster. Rivera is using him in a variety of situations to see how he helps the team. Patterson rushed for 71 yards, had 25 receiving yards and returned one kick for 37 yards. Washington should just rest Patterson next week. He's on the team. https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1428893738244378626?s=20

Jack Del Rio sat Fuller and Jackson so he could see more of St-Juste and McTyer

It was a bit of a surprise when we learned that both William Jackson III and Kendall Fuller would sit before the game. Washington's top two corners were out, paving the way for rookie Benjamin St-Juste and Torry McTyer to start. By all accounts, the two held up fine. I love this move by Washington. See what you have in the young corners against the opposition's starting receivers.

Landon Collins looks ready

Landon Collins was still on the field for Washington in the second quarter and looks very much like the player owner Daniel Snyder thought he was getting before the 2019 season. Collins, who suffered an Achilles injury last season, has been a full participant all summer, looking faster and more explosive than in his first two seasons in Washington. Collins was flying around on Friday, making one big hit and causing rookie Ja'Marr Chase to think twice about catching one in front of him. https://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/1428888926111113218?s=20

