5 takeaways from UND men's basketball's 110-68 loss at Iowa

Nov. 7—IOWA CITY — UND men's basketball coach Paul Sather emphasized to his team ahead of Tuesday's game against Iowa the importance of minimizing turnovers.

"We have to take care of the basketball against them," Sather said after UND's exhibition game. "If we have more than 12 turnovers in that game, their points off turnovers are going to be 25-plus points."

UND turned the ball over 19 times in Iowa's 110-68 win over UND in Iowa City.

B.J. Omot set a new career high with 24 points. He connected on 10-of-21 attempts from two and was 2-of-8 from three.

The Fighting Hawks shot 40% from the field, but connected on just 4 of their 25 three-point attempts.

Here's five takeaways from Tuesday's loss at Iowa. UND next faces Elon at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12.

Iowa recorded 12 steals and forced 19 total turnovers for UND.

The Hawkeyes scored 31 points off those turnovers — nearly matching UND's total points in the first half (32).

On the other side, Iowa turned the ball over just seven times, resulting in six points for UND.

UND hit four 3-pointers, while Iowa shot 50% (12-of-24) from three.

Omot connected on two of the threes, while Treysen Eaglestaff and Brady Danielson each had one.

Every Hawk attempted at least one 3-pointer.

In what may end up being the theme of the season, the Hawks relied heavily on Omot to make something happen.

Omot was the only Hawk to score in double digits (24) in 33 minutes, a team high. He added six rebounds, second on the team behind Deng Mayar and Amar Kuljuhovic (7 each).

He recorded just two assists in a game where he had to control the ball and be aggressive in order to give UND any chance against Iowa.

Omot, Eli King, Eaglestaff, Mayar and Tsotne Tsartsidze started for the Hawks, and each played over 20 minutes in the loss.

King, who transferred from Iowa State, had just two points and ended the night 1-for-9 shooting and 0-for-4 from three.

Mayar added six points. King and Mayar both had four turnovers. Eaglestaff had seven points in 21 minutes, and Tsartsidze added nine points and six rebounds.

Sather said last week that he didn't expect Mathews to be back from injury by this game.

He wasn't, and watched the game in warmups from the bench near Tyree Ihenacho.

Ihenacho continues to sit while awaiting the NCAA's decision on his transfer waiver.