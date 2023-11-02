5 takeaways from UND men's basketball's 107-48 win over Northland College

Nov. 1—GRAND FORKS — UND men's basketball played its first game under the lights of the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center Wednesday in a 107-48 exhibition win against Northland College.

Coach Paul Sather appreciated his team's energy on the floor.

"I didn't feel like they were looking up at the scoreboard and tried to make it where, 'I got to get mine,'" he said. "I thought we shared the ball. I thought we played the game the way you want to play it. Good night for us."

Here are five takeaways from UND's win Wednesday night.

Sophomore guard Eli King and junior forward Deng Mayar both started in their first game with the Fighting Hawks. King put up nine points and four rebounds in 19 minutes and Mayar had 11 points, three rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes. He was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor.

"It looks like we already had the chemistry. It looks like they were playing with us since last year," B.J. Omot said. "But no, we've been practicing hard and you can tell the chemistry is there already. It's only up from here."

Both are new to UND but bring experience to the team.

"It's the first time, I think, Eli, in Division I, has been able to get out and play substantial minutes. It's fun to see him just get out and play, and against somebody else," Sather said. "Deng's energy from the start was just fantastic. I thought he set the tone for us defensively. He's so long, athletic, but he can just make multiple effort plays."

Omot led the Hawks with 12 points per game last season. He showed an early look of continuing that momentum, leading the team Wednesday with 25 points in 17 minutes.

He didn't think much of his exhibition performance, though, and is ready to move on to the Iowa game.

"I don't really pay attention to the outside noise too much, just move on to the next game," he said. "This is in the past and just carry that energy over to the Iowa game."

With 9 minutes, 55 seconds left in the game, freshmen Zach Kraft, Daniel Hong, Matthew Bothun, Anthony Doppler and Ryan Erikson subbed in and played the rest of the game.

They scored 22 points against Northland. Hong and Erikson led with five points each, and Kraft, Doppler and Bothun each had four.

"I liked what I was seeing, for real," Omot said. "I wish Matthew (Bothun) made that dunk. We would've went a little more crazy, but they were looking pretty good. They were shooting the ball, and they were making shots."

Sather said it's likely Kraft, Bothun, Doppler and Erikson redshirt this season, but the plan ahead of the game was to give the freshmen playing time.

"We wanted to play our freshmen, at worst, the last eight minutes," Sather said. "If we could play them earlier, I think we got them in closer around that 10 minute mark, which is awesome. It's great to get those guys those minutes because they've been working hard, too. So it's fun to see them get out there and play."

Ihenacho is still awaiting a decision from the NCAA on his transfer waiver, but Sather said postgame that Ihenacho is "more than likely not going to get his waiver."

Mathews has missed a few practices with an injury. Sather isn't expecting Mathews to be ready by the Iowa game Tuesday, Nov. 7, but "you never know," he said.

"He's probably a good week away, but I don't know that," Sather said. "It'd be awesome if he comes quicker than that (game), but he's missed a few days of practice because of it, and he's probably going to miss a few more. He's working on it."

Keeping the same energy the Hawks showed Wednesday will be key if UND wants to have a chance in Iowa City.

"I know Iowa's a much harder team, but the energy we had today, just carried that over there, defensively for sure. That's a really big thing," Omot said. "But we have all the players to do it. We have all the keys, so we just have to go over there and prove people wrong."

Sather said the entire non-conference schedule is for his team to grow and improve, but the Hawks will face a tough test in its first game of the regular season at Iowa.

"They play really fast. If you turn it over, they turn it into points. If you take a bad shot, they turn into points," Sather said. "We have to take care of the basketball against them. If we have more than 12 turnovers in that game, their points off turnovers are going to be 25-plus points. We've got to really minimize our turnovers and make good plays, and we still want to be aggressive. It's making sure we're pushing, we're playing smart, but it's got to be sweet and easy as far as the pace we play.

"We're going to have our hands full, but what a great opportunity. If it's a two possession game, three, and you're giving yourself an opportunity, anything can happen. Basketball is a funny game."