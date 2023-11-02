5 takeaways from Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian: Too early to worry about CFP poll

Maalik Murphy looked competent enough in his starting debut against BYU a week ago for No. 7 Texas (7-1, 4-1 Big 12), but the redshirt freshman quarterback and the Longhorns will face a tougher test this week against Kansas State (6-2, 4-1) at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Here are some takeaways from Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's meeting with the media Thursday:

Sark shrugs off first College Football Playoff standings

The College Football Playoff rankings debuted Tuesday, and Texas found itself No 7, the highest the Longhorns have ever been listed by the CFP selection committee. Texas (7-1) ranked behind No. 1 Ohio State (8-0), No. 2 Georgia (8-0), No. 3 Michigan (8-0), No. 4 Florida State (8-0), No. 5 Washington (8-0) and No. 6 Oregon (7-1).

That ranking was met with a shrug by Sarkisian on Thursday. He spent three seasons as an assistant at Alabama in 2016, 2019 and 2020 when the Tide always held a high spot in the CFP rankings, and he said that experience helped clarify the fluidity of the poll with more than a month left in the regular season.

“It’s so early in this thing that I'm not really concerned about it,” Sarkisian said. “There’s so much football left to be played. I think one of the keys to this drill, having been a part of this now a few different times, is focusing on what you can control.

“What we can control is our preparation (and) the way we play Saturday, and we can't get caught up in what other people are doing. And I think that's the biggest mistake you can make is to get caught up looking around what everybody else is doing. We need to mow our own lawn before we start looking across the street at what our neighbor's lawn looks like.”

Redshirt freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy is "more comfortable" while getting ready for Kansas State on Saturday, coach Steve Sarkisian said.

‘Reduced anxiety’ expected for Murphy in his second start

Murphy had some early hiccups in his starting debut and turned the ball over twice, but he settled in and played an efficient game against BYU with 170 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-25 passing. Things could get rockier against a Kansas State defense that ranks first in the Big 12 in scoring (15.9 points a game) and third in total defense (343.8 yards), but Sarkisian said having one game under his belt should make a big difference.

“I don't want to say (Murphy) is 100% comfortable yet going into start No. 2, but I think there's a little reduced anxiety in that he knows what to expect,” Sarkisian said. “I think he has an understanding of how game day goes as the starter and that feeling of taking the field. Naturally, when you're a first-time starter, there's a lot of things lingering in your mind, so I think there's a level of comfort for him now. And I think there's just a level of comfort for us and for the players around him.”

Safety Jalen Catalon remains sidelined

Starting safety Jalen Catalon, a senior transfer from Arkansas, has missed the past two games after getting injured in the loss to Oklahoma on Oct. 7. Sarkisian said Catalon returned to practice this week in a limited capacity but isn’t expected to play.

“I don't think he'll be ready to go Saturday, but he is making good progress for us, which is a positive because we're going to need him down the stretch run,” Sarkisian said.

Texas has rotated safeties Catalon, Jerrin Thompson, Kitan Crawford, Derek Williams Jr. and Michael Taaffe all season, and each of those players has at least 15 tackles. That helps the team absorb the injury to Catalon, Sarkisian said.

“You can go from a veteran like Catalon to a true freshman like Derek Williams and everybody in between,” he said. “I think one thing that has helped that group has been rotating. Because of the rotation, you haven't seen many guys have to play 65-70 snaps in the game. If we can keep them around 30 to 45, they're fresh.”

Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates a sack against Alabama earlier this season. Coach Steve Sarkisian says Hill is one of the players who have shown the most improvement during the season.

Sarkisian: Three players ‘pop into my head’ for most improved

When asked about the team’s most improved players, Sarkisian paused and considered his deep roster, which has gotten production from lots of players at lots of positions during its best start since the 2009 team went 13-1 and played for a national title. He singled out freshman linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and sophomore right guard DJ Campbell as well as Jonathon Brooks, who has transformed from an understudy to Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson into a Doak Walker Award candidate as the nation’s top running back.

“All three of those guys are the first ones that popped into my head about just making improvement as the year’s gone on,” Sarkisian said. “Anthony Hill, he was a guy that was a highlight player earlier in the year, and he was getting his 15 or so snaps a game. I think that Anthony has grown into a position now where he's playing multiple snaps. We still see the highlight plays, we still see the big hits, and he's a very violent player at the point of contact, but there's much more of a level of consistency in his play. And DJ Campbell's another physical player (who’s) really grown into becoming the player that he is.”

Ricky Williams set new standard for Texas RBs

At the game against Kansas State on Saturday, Texas will recognize former running back Ricky Williams during the 25th anniversary of his Heisman Trophy-winning season in 1998, when he ran for 2,124 yards and 27 touchdowns while setting the then all-time career NCAA rushing record with 6,279 yards. Sarkisian, then a quarterback for the Saskatchewan Rough Riders in the Canadian Football League, remembers watching Williams on television and says he set a new standard for a program that has won three Doak Walkers since Williams’ Heisman season.

“His ability to run the football was one I always admired from afar,” Sarkisian said. “And a lot of what we do and how we do it and why the running back is so important to us systematically, (it) speaks volumes to how important Ricky was to the team.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Less 'anxiety' for Maalik Murphy, says Texas coach Steve Sarkisian