5 takeaways from Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian: QB not only one getting healthy

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian opened his weekly Zoom session with reporters Thursday by announcing that quarterback Quinn Ewers would return behind center after missing the past two games with a sprained shoulder suffered in the 31-24 win over Houston.

Here are five other takeaways from Sarkisian before the Longhorns make perhaps their final trip to Fort Worth:

More: Numbers say No. 7 Texas vs. TCU is a mismatch, but history begs to differ: Golden

Team getting healthy for the homestretch

A full week of practice did nothing to diminish Sarkisian’s excitement about having a healthy team. On Monday, he noted that every player took the practice field. By Thursday’s morning practice, he said all his players will be available for the TCU game. In addition to Ewers at quarterback, that means Christian Jones will return at right tackle after missing last week’s game against Kansas State. Safeties Jalen Catalon and Kitan Crawford will also return, which should prove particularly helpful against a TCU team that likes to pass. Catalon hasn’t played since suffering an injury against Oklahoma on Oct. 7, but the Arkansas transfer started the first six games of the season.

“It was fantastic this week having kind of our full allotment of our team back out there in practice,” Sarkisian said. “You could feel the competitiveness; you could feel the energy.”

More: Texas football's offensive line muscling out the rushing yards regardless of the runner

Can the returning safeties help the pass defense?

The return of Catalon and Crawford will give Texas its full rotation of defensive backs for the first time in more than a month, and that can only help what’s been a porous pass defense. The Longhorns rank 11th in the Big 12 with 240.9 yards passing allowed per game. That statistic comes with a caveat, however; Texas has led for most of its games and has faced 322 pass attempts, the second-most in the conference behind Kansas State’s 334. In addition, the 6.7 yards allowed per pass by Texas ranks fourth in the Big 12.

“If a team's going to throw the ball 48-50 times a game, then maybe they have a 300-yard day,” Sarkisian said. “The odds are we're probably playing pretty good as a team. And ultimately, our goal is to come out on top and win the game. But can we be better in pass defense? No question.

“But when you're stopping the run, people are going to get some numbers in the passing game. If we can continue to affect the quarterback, if we can continue to create turnovers, if we can continue to stop the run, and then ultimately, not give up explosive plays in the passing game, that would be ideal.”

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron recovers a fumble against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Longhorns' win earlier this season. Barron, the team's nickel back, "doesn't get nearly enough credit for the player that he is on our team," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said.

Just how valuable is Jahdae Barron to the Texas defense?

Barron, a senior defensive back from Connally High School in North Austin, ranks second on the team in tackles (43) and pass breakups (three) while drawing accolades as one of the top nickel backs in the nation. And when Sarkisian was asked if Barron is underappreciated because he plays what’s dubbed the “star” position in the Longhorns’ scheme instead of on the outside, the coach didn’t hold back in his praise.

“I totally agree with you,” Sarkisian said. “I do not think this guy gets nearly enough credit for the player that he is on our team. He's extremely impactful. He's got one of the highest football IQs on our team. It always feels like he's at the right spot at the right time.

“The star position is really an interesting position in football nowadays. You know, a lot of people play nickel defense almost predominantly. Some people still go to their base structure, but it's almost nickel predominantly. And so when you think about it, what do we ask of him? We asked him to guard receivers in the slot. We asked him to take on all these bubble screens and perimeter screens. We asked him to blitz off the edge; we asked him to fit the run game and play the run almost like a linebacker. And he does all of those things really, really well.”

More: Texas football stays at No. 7 as College Football Playoff committee reveals new rankings

Horns ‘better equipped’ to manage emotions in 2023

A year ago, Texas ran for just 28 yards, tallied less than 200 yards of offense and saw its defense account for the Longhorns’ only touchdown of the game in a 17-10 loss to TCU. But Sarkisian said something less tangible took the biggest toll on his team in the matchup from a year ago.

“Going back and going through my notes from that ballgame, we were really, really emotional going into that game,” he said. “I think that we got a little bit out of character. I just didn't feel like we were composed enough. Maybe we didn’t have enough poise as a team at that stage of where we're at as a program to play the way that we were capable of playing.

“I think we're a lot more equipped this year to play the style of football that we're capable of playing, and to do it confidently in a hostile environment (at TCU).”

More: Bohls: Hmm, why isn't Texas football getting any good referee calls this season?

Sark admires ‘competitiveness' in TCU quarterback

TCU quarterback Chandler Morris will miss a fourth consecutive game and backup Josh Hoover will get another start, head coach Sonny Dykes announced earlier this week. Hoover threw for 439 yards and four touchdowns in a win over BYU and 353 yards in last week’s loss to Texas Tech but struggled in a loss to Kansas State and has seven interceptions to go along with seven TD passes. Sarkisian said Hoover’s grit jumps off the screen when watching film.

“He's got real arm talent, and he's a very good athlete,” Sarkisian said. “I got a chance to watch their game (last) Thursday night (against Texas Tech), and you could feel his competitiveness on TV. But even when you watch the coach's copy of the tape, he's a highly competitive young man that is really trying to give his all. You know, we've got a quarterback that plays that way, and usually that bleeds into the rest of the team.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Takeaways from Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian include healthy team