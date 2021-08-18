5 takeaways from Texans training camp Day 19

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans held their 17th practice on the 19th day of camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Wednesday morning will likely serve as the Texans’ final padded practice ahead of their preseason match against the Dallas Cowboys — the second of three exhibition games.

After Davis Mills ended the day under center during the Texans’ two-minute drill, the rookie quarterback from Stanford may receive a bulk of the offensive snaps at AT&T Stadium Saturday night.

“From day one, the guy has been great,” offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. “He’s really smart, so he knows what everyone should be doing. He is able to articulate the play calls, and has done a great job in the huddle with his communication.”

Here are five observations from the Texans’ practice.

1. WR Chris Moore's one-hand catch from Davis Mills

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Moore has consistently made plays throughout training camp, and Wednesday's practice was no different. During the Texans' one-on-one session, Moore caught a one-hand touchdown reception from rookie quarterback Davis Mills. Moore was guarded one-on-one by cornerback Cornell Armstrong and used his speed and quickness to create separation between him and his defender. Since the injury to Anthony Miller, it appears that Moore has received more reps this week at training camp. https://twitter.com/CotyDavis_24/status/1428013671423389705

2. G Danny Isidora making his case to be on the 53

texans-work-out-danny-isidora

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The absences of Laremy Tunsil and Rodrick Johnson have opened the door for several offensive linemen to make their case to be one of 53 players on the Texans '21 roster. One lineman who made his case known on Wednesday was Danny Isidora. Isidora held his own against the Texans' pass rush during 11-on-11, but looked most impressive during his one-on-one battles against rookie standout, Roy Lopez. He won back-to-back matches against Lopez. And during his final session, Isidora used his strength to knock the Arizona prodigy on his backside.

Story continues

3. Better day for QB Tyrod Taylor

houston-texans-2021-foolish-optimism

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Tyrod Taylor had a more satisfying performance than his on-field production on Tuesday. He went 6-for-8 during the Texans' 11-on-11 team scrimmages — which included back-to-back shovel pass completions to Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay. Taylor looked poised and in control during each drop step and ended the day with no interceptions.

4. Tytus Howard returns

texans-justin-britt-predicts-tytus-howard-just-fine-lg

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

After missing the previous five days due to being in close contact with a teammate who tested positive for COVID-19, Tytus Howard made his return to practice. Despite what the unofficial depth chart says, Howard continued getting reps at left guard, which appears to be his primary position as the Texans head closer to Week 1 of the 2021 season.

5. The Jeff Driskel struggles during Indy 2 drills

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Wednesday wasn't the worst day for Jeff Driskel. He had a solid outing throwing the football amid 11-on-11, but his performance could not eclipse his struggles during Indy 2 drills. He overthrew his pass attempts to Nico Collins and Chris Moore — neither of the two receivers had a defensive back in coverage.

1

1