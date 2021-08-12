5 takeaways from Texans training camp Day 16

The Houston Texans held their 14th practice on day 15 of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

The day was light as it was the team’s last full practice ahead of their preseason debut against the Green Bay Packers Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

Coach David Culley told reporters that the evaluation process will be key in the first preseason game.

“What’s important for us is the evaluation process,” said Culley. “Now, they do keep score, and whoever is in the ballgame wants to win, and we feel the same way. But the most important thing is the evaluation process and see where we are and see where we need to go further.”

Here are five takeaways from the last Texans training camp practice before the preseason begins.

1. The attrition of training camp

Tight end Jordan Akins and cornerback Bradley Roby did not practice for the third straight day. Roby is on the COVID-19 reserve while Akins is "day-to-day," according to Culley, with his availability issues. Receiver Andre Roberts, Cornerback Cornell Armstrong, and running back Dontrell Hilliard missed practice for the third day in a row. Defensive end Charles Omenihu did not practice for the second day, but was over on a separate field working with the training staff. The Texans did have a player return as linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis came back in some measure. Pierre-Louis was wearing a red jersey, indicating no-contact, as he is still in the team's concussion protocol.

2. OL continuity starting to take shape

The unofficial depth chart revealed that the Texans will start Justin Britt at center, Max Scharping at left guard, Justin McCray at right guard, Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, and Tytus Howard at right tackle. Running back David Johnson has seen the cohesion the offensive line has formed over two weeks of camp. "They've come together in unison," Johnson said. "They work hard. They really protect us for us. Anytime we're on the ground, they're rushing over to pick us up. So, very helpful at this time." The true test for the line comes against the Packers.

3. What about the OL versatility?

One of the goals offensive line coach James Campen had for the unit was versatility. Although Campen has been challenged with this task given offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and guard Lane Taylor are still on the physically unable to perform list, Campen is still tinkering with different combinations. According to Coty Davis, the Texans rolled out a combination of Britt at center, Howard at left guard, Scharping at right guard, Tunsil at left tackle, and second-year Charlie Heck at right tackle. If the Texans rolled with such a unit wherein Heck and McCray were active on game days, if something happened to Britt, Scharping does have limited college experience at center.

4. As the Deshaun Watson turns

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback had an interesting question for reporters as he crossed the practice field ahead of practice Thursday morning. Watson seemed a little playful as he asked reporters why they keep filming him when it's the same stale content. Watson is still in a holding pattern with the Texans: fourth in individual drills, has yet to take a snap in team portion, won't go to Green Bay, and his trade request is still operational.

5. Who makes it past Aug. 17?

The Turk comes three times this preseason, after every preseason game. That means the Texans' first cuts will come on Aug. 17. The Texans' 2021 draft class should be safe, even though they aren't any higher than third-team on the team's unofficial depth chart. The attrition of preseason could dictate who the Texans keep and who they cut after their bout with the Packers. After Green Bay, the team will be rehearsing what game week looks like when they prep for the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out preseason.

