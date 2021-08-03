5 takeaways from Texans training camp Day 7

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans held their seventh day of training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Tuesday morning marked the first day of padded practice for the Texans, but the biggest news surrounding the team was the absence of Deshaun Watson.

Following practice, first-year head coach David Culley did not provide any further explanation in regards to Watson’s absence.

“As I said before, we are day-to-day with [him],” Culley said. “We make decisions every day based on what is best for our football team, and I am going to leave it at that.”

Here are five observations from the sixth Texans practice on the seventh day of training camp.

1. Tyrod Taylor was feeling good on his birthday

Turning a year older doesn't appear to slow Tyrod Taylor down ahead of his 11th NFL season. On the day he turned 32, Taylor showed flashes of the player that earned him a Pro Bowl recognition in Buffalo (2015). During the Texans' two-minute drill, Taylor made several significant plays to move the ball down the field — which included connecting with Keke Coutee and Brandin Cooks. The best part of Taylor's performance was proving that he could still be a mobile quarterback when needed. By using his legs, Taylor was able to keep several plays alive — even when the pocket started to collapse. After moving the ball near the 10-yard line, Taylor rushed for his second touchdown of the day by imitating the Jumpman logo while crossing the end zone.

2. Chris Moore vs. Nico Collins for WR No. 3

Nico Collins has been the Texans' best rookie since the start of training camp. He has proven to be a superb pass-catcher while using his 6-foot-4 stature to create separation between him and his defenders. It appears that Collins should be without a doubt the Texans No. 3 receiver entering the season, but a veteran is giving the rookie a run for his money. Chris Moore has put together a nice training camp through the first week, but Tuesday may have been his most productive day. During one-on-one drills, Moore completed two notable receptions with Bradley Roby glued to his hip. Day seven of camp was a bad day for Roby in general, as Collins also completed a contested reception against Houston's presumed top corner.

3. Three players make their return to the practice field

Lonnie Johnson, Cornell Armstrong, and Pharaoh Brown saw their first action of training camp after spending the first week on the inactive list. During 11-on-11, Brown's blocking prevented a pass rush from Johnson that left the safety on his backside. Johnson only participated for a hour of practice.

4. The rollercoaster continues for Davis Mills

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills has yet to put together two consecutive days of quality play. Twenty-four hours after his best practice, Mills' converted back to his struggles from Saturday. Another day of inconsistent quarterback play resulted in Mills recording three interceptions during Tuesday's practice. The final play of day seven ended with Mills throwing an interception right into the hands of Vernon Hargreaves III.

5. Defensive front creating pressure

In addition to taking care of the ball, Mills was sacked twice on the day. Mills' sacks were a testament to the play of the Texans' front seven. Jacob Martin used his speed off the line of scrimmage to sack Mills, while Ross Blacklock powered through Houston's second-team interior offensive line.

