5 takeaways from Texans training camp Day 3

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans held their third day of training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Friday.

Coach David Culley was pleased with the health of the team during the third session of “ramp-up” period.

“Health-wise, it’s been good,” said Culley. “We’ve had some dehydration, which happens in training camp. This is Houston. If our trainers didn’t give me all that Gatorade and water coming by and telling me to take it, sometimes I refuse it, and they say, ‘No, Coach, you’d better take it, because if you don’t, we’ll be giving you an IV.’ The last thing I want is to be an IV.”

Here are five observations from the third day of practice.

1. Defense making plays on the ball

It's no secret that the Texans had an appalling defensive team last season, as they closed out 2020 ranked 30th in the league in defense. But with a new defensive coordinator and a revamped roster, 2021 could be the complete opposite. During Day three of camp, the Texans' first team on defense recorded several pass breakups, two pass deflections, one fumble and one interception. Justin Reid recovered a fumble committed by David Johnson, while Christian Kirksey intercepted Tyrod Taylor's pass attempt. Since arriving as the Texans' new defensive coordinator, Lovie Smith has emphasized going after the ball and creating turnovers against their opponent. And it appears that Smith's message is registering with his team.

2. Marcus Cannon, Lane Taylor working through PUP

Marcus Cannon and Lane Taylor made a brief appearance during Day 3 of Texans training camp. Both offensive linemen are currently on Houston's PUP list, which resulted in Cannon and Taylor missing on-field team activities through the first three days of practice. Friday morning, Cannon and Taylor completed a lengthy workout on field three during the first hour of practice. After practice, Texans' head coach David Culley said Cannon and Taylor are "making progress" in their rehab. Cannon, 33, had minor knee surgery after organized team activities in June. Taylor, 31, is recuperating after missing all of the 2020 season due to a knee injury. https://twitter.com/CotyDavis_24/status/1421109973782863879

3. Hjalte Froholdt winning a pair of power battles

With Cannon and Taylor sidelined, their absence has opened the door for other offensive linemen to receive more reps during the first three days of camp. One o-lineman who has taken full advantage of the opportunity is Froholdt. During seven-on-seven drills, Froholdt won his power battle against two defensive linemen, one being Jaleel Johnson.

4. Better but not great for Davis Mills

On Thursday, Davis Mills did not have a great day after going 0-for-3 during 11-on-11 drills, but Friday morning was better for the rookie quarterback. Mills redeemed himself during the on-field workout by completing several of his pass attempts. On two occasions, Mills managed to complete a pass attempt to Keke Coutee and Chris Moore despite being pressured by the front seven — one of which was Whitney Mercilus.

5. Deshaun Watson

For the third consecutive day, Watson did not see the field during practice. He only took part in individual workouts but remained sideline during team activities. Despite spending most of the morning distance from his soon-to-be ex-teammates, Watson was seen chatting it up with Taylor and Mills.

