5 takeaways from Texans training camp Day 1

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans held their first day of training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Wednesday. Prior to kickoff, the elephant in the room was if estranged quarterback Deshaun Watson would take the field amid his trade request and pending litigation against him.

Coach David Culley told reporters after practice that he expected Watson to be in camp.

“We expected him to be here, just like all the other people that were here,” said Culley. “It was no surprise and it was business as usual with everybody here.”

Watson wasn’t the only storyline from day one of camp. Here are five takeaways from the first day of Texans training camp.

1. Watson participated but was limited

To everyone's surprise, Watson did participate in the Texans' first day of training camp, but he was extremely limited. He began the morning warming up alongside the rest of the Texans' quarterback group and participated in each individual drill. But once the Texans began their 11-on-11 scrimmages, Watson stood on the sideline watching from afar. The most eccentric look for Watson was watching the three-time pro-bowl quarterback play safety as a scout team, while wearing No. 23.

2. Tyrod Taylor is QB1 for Houston

Despite Watson on the field, Taylor took reps as the Texans' starting quarterback. He made his reads quick while hitting Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley and Nico Collins on several occasions, and escaped the pocket when pressured by Houston's front seven. Unless there is a major shakeup at the position or injury, expect Taylor to maintain his role as the Texans' starting quarterback. Rookie Davis Mills was under center leading the second team, while Jeff Driskel took the helm as quarterback No. 3.

3. Nico Collins in competition for No. 2 receiver

texans-tyrod-taylor-impressed-nico-collins-brevin-jordan

During the first day of training camp, Collins received the most reps out of any rookie. He spent the morning splitting time between the first and second teams while catching an equal amount of passes from both Taylor and Mills.

After Cooks, the Texans do not have a clear-cut No. 2 receiver heading into the season, but it appears that Houston's coaching staff is giving Collins a fair chance to compete for the position. If Collins wasn't lining up opposite of Cooks, Conley was filling in for the first team.

4. An Anthony Miller sighting

texans-trading-bears-anthony-miller

Newly acquired wide receiver Anthony Miller was one of a handful of receivers who split time between the first and second teams — but spent the majority of the day at the latter. The 5-11 receiver made one of the best highlights of the morning, as he completed what appeared to be a 10-yard pass from Taylor over defensive back Shyheim Carter.

5. Tytus Howard worked at left guard

Not sure if it was due to the absence of Lane Taylor, but Howard took some reps at left guard Wednesday morning. Observing Howard next to left tackle Laremy Tunsil is interesting because the third-year offensive lineman did not play a single snap at left guard the entire 2020 season.

He could be using Howard as a fill-in until Taylor returns from the physically unable to perform list, but perhaps position coach James Campen isn't afraid to experiment with the talent the Texans have on the offensive line. Howard started one game at left guard as a rookie in 2019.

