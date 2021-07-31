5 takeaways from Texans training camp Day 4

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans held their fourth day of training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Saturday. For the first time since 2019, fans were in attendance to get a glimpse of their favorite team.

“There was a little buzz when we came out to practice today,” Texans’ head coach David Culley said. “It was almost like we were playing a game. If there was an interception, they were cheering. And if it was a touchdown, they were cheering. It was a good thing on both ends.”

Here are five observations from the fourth day of Texans’ practice.

1. Growing pains for Davis Mills

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Tyrod Taylor had an excused absence on Saturday, and filling in for the 31-year-old quarterback was Davis Mills. Mills had a subpar performance during on-field team activities bestowing reasons to feel optimistic and doubtful about becoming Deshaun Watson's successor. The rookie quarterback from Stanford showed flashes that he could be mobile in the pocket, especially when pressured by the defensive line. The best play of the day for Mills came during a touchdown pass while participating in red-zone drills. With the pocket collapsing around him, Mills kept his composure by rolling right to find Chris Conley for his first touchdown of the day. He also connected once with Nico Collins inside the end-zone. But for every good play from Mills was accompanied by some bad. He threw five interceptions on the day and overthrew his targets on several occasions. During the last team drill, Mills fumbled a snap but was able to recover the ball. It wasn't the best day for Houston's third-round pick. But most importantly, Mills got the necessary reps needed to develop into a quality NFL quarterback moving forward.

2. Another great day for the defense

texans-training-camp-2021-5-takeaways-day-2

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Over the last 48 hours, the Texans' defense has looked better than presumed. Dating back to Friday's practice, the Texans have forced seven turnovers, coming two short of their regular-season total (9) in 2020. Safety Justin Reid appears to be on the verge of a breakout season amid his fourth year with the Texans. He recorded two of Mills' five interceptions during 11-on-11 drills — one had the potential to become a pick-six had Culley not blown his whistle. In addition to Reid, Bradley Roby, Eric Murray and Shyheim Carter split the Texans' remaining three.

3. Jeff Driskel

texans-2021-training-camp-team-host-fans-first-time-2019

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Jeff Driskel

With Mills receiving first-team reps due to Taylor's absence, Jeff Driskel had an opportunity to get a little more practice in on Saturday. If the Texans are starting Driskel at any point during the 2021 season, prepare for Houston to become unwatchable.

4. No Deshaun Watson despite Taylor's absence

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Watson did not get any quarterback reps during Day four of training camp — despite Taylor's absence. Similar to before, Watson only took part in individual workouts but remained sideline during on-field team activities. Saturday's practice might have been the least active Watson has been since the start of training camp.

5. A change in kick-off return rotations

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Over the first three days of camp, Andre Roberts has been the lead-off man during kickoff and punt return drills. But on Saturday, Roberts did not practice with the team but was in attendance on the sidelines. Wide receiver Alex Erickson filled in as the Texans' lead-off man in Roberts' vacancy, followed by Keke Coutee.

