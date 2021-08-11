5 takeaways from Texans training camp Day 15

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans held their 13th practice on the 15th day of camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. With a lot of trash talk and arguing with the officials, Wednesday morning might have been the most competitive practice the Texans had since camp started two weeks to the day.

“That’s how it supposed to go — it’s guys out here competing,” defensive end Vincent Taylor said following practice. “Coach [David] Culley is doing a great job making sure he gets the best out of both sides of the ball. It’s just good for the team.”

Here are five observations from the Texans’ practice.

1. Davis Mills had his best day of camp

texans-christian-kirksey-scouting-report-davis-mills

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills had arguably his best day of camp Wednesday morning. His day began with a 40-yard completion to Keke Coutee during 11-on-11 and connected with Nico Collins in tight coverage the following play. Towards the end of practice, Mills led the Texans downfield during their final two-minute exercise — where he showcased better judgment and command while under center with Houston's presumed starters. If not for an out-of-bounds call, Mills' day would have ended on a high note. With the ball on the 10-yard line, Mills threw a touchdown pass to Chris Conley, but the receiver stepped out of bounds amid making the reception. With the ball deep in the red zone, Mills tried to connect with Brandin Cooks, but Vernon Hargreaves came away with the interception with a one-hand catch. Following Mills' interception, Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Justin Britt, and Jordan Akins rallied around their young quarterback after the mishap.

2. Don't forget about Jeff Driskel

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Mills wasn't the only quarterback who arguably had their best day of practice, as Jeff Driskel put on a solid performance as well. Driskel connected with rookie tight end Brevin Jordan and receiver Taywan Taylor for two deep completions — which ensued to be his best pass attempts of camp. Alas, Driskel's day would not end without a turnover. During 11-on-11 play, Driskel threw an interception right into the hands of Tremon Smith.

Story continues

3. Charlie Heck better in pass-protection

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Heck has had an inferior camp at right tackle but held his own against the pass-rush Wednesday morning. During 11-on-11, Heck won his one-on-one battles against Jordan Jenkins and did not give up a sack. While playing alongside Max Scharping, Heck also had a better day in run-blocking — as the duo created an exceptional hole for running back Phillip Lindsay to rush up the B-gap.

4. Noticeable absences

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

For the second day in a row, Jordan Akins was present but did not participate with the team — as well as Charles Omenihu and Terrence Brooks. In addition to Akins, Bradley Roby and Andre Roberts were not in attendance. Roberts missed his third day in a row.

5. Same ol' song for Deshaun Watson

texans-deshaun-watson-second-straight-practice

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Deshaun Watson partook in practice for the third consecutive day since returning from injury. And for the third day in a row, Watson only participated in warmups and individual drills. He left practice early, but did not return to the field for observations — unlike the prior two days.

1

1