5 takeaways from Texans training camp Day 6

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans held their fifth day of training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Monday was the last day of the Texans’ ramp-up period, as the team will begin padded practices starting on Tuesday.

“The significance of that, now we get to play football,” head coach David Culley said. “Guys won’t be as hesitant. When you are in shells and shorts, you kinda hold back when you get to the ball. Once you get pads on, we are running through things and finishing a lot better. With pads on, you are protected. That’s football.”

Here are five observations from the fifth Texans practice on the sixth day of training camp.

1. Tyrod Taylor is back in action

After missing Saturday's practice due to personal reasons, Tyrod Taylor was back on the field for the Texans on Monday. Taylor reclaimed his role as Houston's presumed starting quarterback, as the 31-year-old former Pr Bowler took all first-team reps. Taylor had a decent outing upon his return. He connected with running back David Johnson on several occasions — who appears to be his favorite target in the passing game. The only concern about Taylor is the struggles he has showcased in throwing the deep ball through the first few days of camp.

2. A better day for Davis Mills

After throwing five interceptions on Saturday, Mills was much better Monday morning. He resumed his spot taking second-team reps and for the first time since the start of training camp, Mills looked more comfortable during each drive. Mills' best play of the day came when the rookie quarterback connected with Nico Collins for a touchdown — who bodied John Reid to complete the play. He ended practice without committing one turnover.

3. Texans defense continue making plays on the ball

The Texans continued their streak of creating turnovers during day six of camp. Houston's defense has recorded a total of 10 turnovers since Friday, with three interceptions coming Monday morning. All three picks were committed by backup quarterback Jeff Driskel. Houston had a trio of linebackers who were extremely effective when defending the passing game, as Tae Davis, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Hardy Nickerson recorded all three interceptions.

4. Fans show their support for Deshaun Watson

For the second practice in a row, fans were in attendance to get their first look at the 2021 Texans, and a handful of spectators used Monday's practice to show their support for Watson. When the star quarterback walked onto the field, a fan shouted out, "don't leave us Deshaun," prior to the start of practice. Later in the day, a group of fans begun to chant, "we want Deshaun!" Watson again remained sideline during on-field team activities and only participated in individual workouts.

5. A brief appearance from the man upstairs

Chairman and CEO Cal McNair made a brief appearance on Monday to watch the Texans during practice. 2021 will mark the third full season with McNair as the top boss for Houston.

