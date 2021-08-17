5 takeaways from Texans training camp Day 18

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans held their 16th practice on the 18th day of camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. For the second consecutive day — and seventh overall — disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson did not participate in on-field activities. According to head coach David Culley, Watson has been working behind closed doors and refuted all speculations about a potential injury.

“Deshaun is here,” Culley said while speaking to the media prior to Tuesday’s practice. “Every day he comes in and works. He does what we ask of him, and he is doing fine. Each day we have a [schedule] for him, and we got done what we needed to get done on yesterday.”

Here are five observations from the Texans’ practice.

1. Lonnie Johnson continues to impress

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Johnson has had an impressive two days of practice to begin the week. Monday afternoon, Johnson recorded an interception on rookie quarterback Davis Mills and wasn't shy sharing his feelings with the Stanford prodigy after the defense gave up a touchdown on the next play. Tuesday morning, he added to his interception collection by recording a pick thrown by Tyrod Taylor during 11-on-11 work — Brandin Cooks was the intended target. Amid the interception, Johnson took a hard fall on his back and instantly ran to the sideline for a quick evaluation. After a mere five to 10 minutes, Johnson returned to the field to continue practicing. In addition to his interception, Johnson also recorded a few pass deflections during practice, which included breaking up an attempt between Taylor and Chris Conley.

2. Bad day for Tyrod Taylor

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Tyrod Taylor did not have a great day of practice during Day 18 of training camp. He committed two of the Texans' three interceptions thrown by their quarterback group, and nearly caused a fumble following an inadequate hand-off to Brandin Cooks.

After practice, it appeared that Taylor was not pleased with his performance. The 32-year-old quarterback was one of a handful of players who stayed behind for a post-practice workout while the rest of his teammates left the field.

3. Offensive line creating a push for the run

texans-training-camp-2021-5-takeaways-day-3

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

The offensive line had a mediocre day but demonstrated some potential in the process — mainly in their run blocking. Charlie Heck, Max Scharping and Justin Britt created an extra push for Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay to excel in their rushing attack on several attempts.

4. Noticeable absences and returns

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Jordan Akins made his return to the field after missing nearly a week of camp due to leg muscle tightness. He participated in individual sessions but watched from the sidelines during seven-on-seven or 11-on-11 workouts. Nickel cornerback Desmond King also returned to the practice field after a one-day absence on Monday. Anthony Miller (shoulder) and Jonathan Greenard (ankle) were in attendance, but did not dress after sustaining injuries during Saturday's preseason win against the Packers.

5. A brief appearance from Mr. McNair

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

For the second time since the start of training camp, Texans' CEO Cal McNair made a brief appearance at practice. He spoke to several members of the media and observed the Texans' red zone action during 11-on-11.

