5 takeaways from Texans training camp Day 14

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans held their 12th practice on the 14th day of camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. After making his return on Monday, head coach David Culley said Deshaun Watson is unlikely to play in the Texans preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

“Well, as I said before — it’s day-to-day with him,” Culley said prior to Tuesday’s practice. “He’d been out for a while, and he was back today. We’re just taking it day-to-day, as we have been from the start of training camp.”

Here are five observations from the Texans’ practice.

1. Deshaun Watson participates in second practice

texans-deshaun-watson-training-camp-pads

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Deshaun Watson participated in practice for the second consecutive day. And for the second day in a row, Watson only took part for the first hour of camp. Similar to Monday, Watson went through team warmups and individual drills, but remained sidelined during the Texans’ seven-on-seven or 11-on-11 workouts. He was still engaging with his teammates and even held a lengthy discussion with Culley prior to the start of practice.

2. Is QB Davis Mills improving?

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Since practice on Friday, rookie quarterback Davis Mills was seen taking the majority of his reps with the presumed third-string players. However, Tuesday morning, it appears that Mills has reclaimed his role as the Texans' top backup quarterback. Mills took all of his reps with the assumed top reserves, and his best play of the day took place when he completed a pass in coverage to Isaiah Coulter during seven-on-seven. He did throw one interception to defensive back A.J. Moore, but it was an overall indifferent day for Mills.

3. RB Buddy Howell makes his return to the field

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Buddy Howell received his first action of training camp after spending the following 13 days on the COVID-19 reserve list. He received reps with the special team unit and ran with the Texans' third team during 11-on-11 drills.

Story continues

4. Jordan Akins takes the day off

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

For the first time since camp began in late July, Jordan Akins took Tuesday's practice off. Although he did not dress, Akins was still a part of practice as he watched with his teammates from the side. When he was not watching alongside his teammates, Akins spent time riding the stationary bike. In addition to Akins, Bradley Roby and Andre Roberts were not in attendance. Roberts missed his second consecutive day.

5. Robert Prince loves coaching

(AP Photo)

The Texans' coaching staff has been all hands on deck throughout training camp, and each assistant coach has shown their emotion at one time or another. But Tuesday morning, wide receiver coach Robert Prince took his excitement to another level. In general, the Texans' wide receiver corps had a productive day making plays on the ball, and Prince could not hide his enthusiasm.

1

1