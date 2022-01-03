5 takeaways from the Texans’ disappointing 23-7 loss to the 49ers

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans did not have a happy new year on Sunday, as a result of a 23-7 Week 17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

With the loss, the Texans’ two-game win streak came to an end, as rookie quarterback Davis Mills fell to 2-9 as the Texans’ starting quarterback, as he completed 21 of his 32 pass attempts for 163 yards, to go along with one passing touchdown and an interception.

Prior to their season finale against the 11-5 Tennessee Titans on Sunday, here are five takeaways from the Texans’ disappointing loss against the 49ers.

1. The Texans could not recapture the magic of the run in San Francisco

texans-49ers-third-quarter-recap-san-francisco-leads-10-7

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

After recording 189 yards on the ground a week prior in a win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Texans could not sustain their level of play in the rushing attack against the 49ers.

Houston recorded 86 yards on the ground, while Rex Burkhead accounted for 47 yards on 16 attempts. One can argue that the Texans came into San Francisco relying too much on their run game — given the issues Houston had moving the chains during the first quarter.

In their first two offensive possessions, the Texans netted four yards on four rushing attempts, which resulted in Houston recording back-to-back three-and-outs to start the game.

2. Not the best day for Davis Mills in the Bay Area

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Mills made his return back to his collegiate stomping ground in the Bay Area, but the Stanford prodigy did not have a great homecoming.

The quick decision-making, accuracy and ability to get multiple receivers involved were not present in San Francisco for Mills. But after three consecutive adequate games, it was only a matter of time before Mills produced an inferior output as the Texans’ starting quarterback.

Since taking over for Tyrod Taylor entering Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks, Mills has fulfilled each objective as Houston’s starting quarterback.

Now, it is time to see how Mills bounces back following a subpar performance against the 49ers — which will play a factor in his continuous development as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Story continues

3. One call changed the course of the game

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Yes, Mills was at fault for throwing the interception, but it was the questionable call that followed that altered the course of the game.

When 49ers’ Mac Harris recorded an interception on Mills, he fumbled the ball before going down due to the defensive-mind set of wide-out Chris Conley. Burkhead recovered the loose ball on the ground, but the referee marked Harris down prior to the fumble.

It was a questionable call because Harris was not down at the time of the fumble. Had the refs taken more time to notice that Harris was standing up-right when he lost the ball, the call would have saved a touchdown drive from the 49ers that put San Francisco ahead 10-7 entering the fourth quarter.

The controvertible call not only gave the 49ers the lead but also led to a momentum swing for San Francisco.

4. Trey Lance out-duels Davis Mills in the battle of the rookie QBs

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The 49ers had to start rookie quarterback Trey Lance in place of Jimmy Garoppolo — who was out due to a right thumb injury. Given the minor success he had during his first start against the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 5 loss, there was a bit of skepticism that the Texans’ defense could contain the dual-threat quarterback.

However, the 49ers had a rough time finding their groove on the offensive side of the ball during the first half, and the Texans’ defensive performance against Lance played a prominent role.

Houston’s defense brought a significant amount of pressure to keep Lance from using his legs. By the Texans’ forcing Lance to become a pocket-passer for most of the game, Houston’s secondary did a solid job in coverage, which resulted in the rookie from North Dakota State throwing for 105 yards and an interception during the first half.

But Lance found his rhythm during the second half and proceeded to outduel Mills. Lance recorded 144 yards in the second half and threw for two touchdowns in the win over the Texans.

Lance’s play against Houston marked the first time Mills was outshined by his rookie contemporary.

5. Brandin Cooks will go down as one of the most underrated receivers of his generation

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

When Brandin Cooks completed a 14-yard catch at the end of the fourth quarter, the eight-year wideout from Oregon State eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth time in his career. For a guy who has been as productive and consistent throughout his career, it’s absurd that Cooks does not have a Pro-Bowl honor next to his name.

Recording 1,000 receiving yards in six out of eight years in the NFL is not an easy task to achieve, which would make Cooks one of the most underrated and unappreciative wide receivers of his generation.

1

1