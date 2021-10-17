5 takeaways from the Texans’ blowout 31-3 loss to the Colts

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans dropped their fifth consecutive game in a 31-3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday afternoon, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Unlike their play against the New England Patriots the previous week, the Texans never had a chance to steal a victory amid a wire-to-wire loss to the Colts. Indianapolis’ running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-best 145 yards on 14 carries, while Carson Wentz threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns in their rout of the Texans.

As the Texans fall to 1-5 on the season, here are five takeaways from Houston’s loss to their AFC South counterparts, who now take firm command of second place at 2-4.

1. Texans may have had their worst defensive outing of 2021

Through the first five weeks of the 2021 campaign, the Texans’ defense has been a perpetual bright spot for the organization. Even amid their 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Texans’ defense still put on a solid performance given the number of red zone stops they recorded in the loss.

But against the Colts, Houston’s enhanced defense might’ve had their worst performance of the year.

From blown coverages from the secondary, missed tackles and not setting the edge to prevent a huge run, the Texans’ defense gave up a big play each time they stepped onto the field — which is a crucial impediment in Lovie Smith’s defensive scheme.

Houston’s lack of defensive production ended in the Texans failing to record a takeaway for the first time this season, putting a halt to their force turnover streak in five consecutive games.

2. T.Y. Hilton continues to be a problem for the Texans

texans-colts-second-quarter-recap-indianapolis-10-3

Ahead of their Week 6 match against the Colts, defensive coordinator Lovie Smith said when going up against an offensive weapon like T.Y. Hilton, the defense will have to play “good football for 60-plus minutes.” But it is safe to say Houston’s defense did not receive the memo in time.

Hilton could not ask for a more desirable opponent to make his season debut. The 31-year-old wideout recorded a team-best 80 yards on four catches, which included a 52-yard reception that led to a field goal for the Colts.

It is not surprising that Hilton torched Houston amid his season debut. In his 10 seasons playing against the Texans, Hilton has logged 1,803 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best game versus the Texans came during the 2014 season when Hilton recorded a career-best 223 yards on nine receptions.

Hilton underwent neck surgery in September, and his recovery required the five-time Pro-Bowler to miss the first five games of the 2021 campaign.

3. Offensive line weakened but not bad without Laremy Tunsil

Without Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil and starting center Justin Britt, the Texans’ offensive line struggled as expected. There was a significant drop-off in Houston’s pass protection, and their run blocking remained subpar.

But kudos to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for taking advantage of the Texans’ weakened offensive line, which was missing a total of three starters with an additional absence by right tackle Marcus Cannon.

Eberflus wasted no time exploiting the Texans’ offensive line by sending a number of blitz packages to disrupt Houston’s offense.

Eberflus’ aggression resembles how Lovie Smith should have had the Texans play the Patriots a week earlier amid New England’s offensive line issues.

4. Davis Mills continues to impress despite subpar second half

Mills followed a career performance against the Patriots with a solid outing against the Colts, despite his second half struggles.

Mills did a noble job handling the extensive blitz packages by Eberflus. The pressure made Mills make quick and precise decisions with his passes, which plays right into his amenity under center.

With his ability to excel in making short and intermediate passes to his receivers, Mills ended the game with 243 yards while completing 67.4% of his passes, but threw two interceptions in the loss.

5. Nico Collins had a minor breakout performance against the Colts

Collins returned from injury against the Colts after missing three consecutive games due to a shoulder injury, and the rookie wide receiver had a minor breakout performance.

He created plays against the Colts’ defense while completing four catches for 44 yards. Collins showed some potential in the best game of his young career. But, unfortunately, his play will get overshadowed by the Texans’ appalling performance as a whole.

Following the loss, coach David Culley said he was very happy by the way Collins played in his return.

