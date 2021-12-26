5 takeaways from the Texans’ 41-29 upset of the Chargers

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans received a late Christmas gift on Sunday in the form of a 41-29 Week 16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium.

As a result, the Texans recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season, as rookie quarterback Davis Mills took home his second career victory by completing 21 of his 27 pass attempts for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

By playing postseason spoilers, the Texans pulled off one of the league’s most significant upsets of the season after the Chargers were favored by -8.5 points coming into the game.

Here are five takeaways that give Houston its first win streak since Weeks 12-13 of 2020.

1. Texans finally found their groove in the run game

texans-rex-burkhead-rushes-25-yard-td-chargers

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

It did not matter whether the Texans were playing against the league’s fourth-worse run defense or not, but Houston had their best rushing attack of the season in the win against the Chargers. The Texans came into Sunday’s game averaging a league-low 77.4 yards on the ground but finished with 190 in rushing.

Rex Burkhead set the tone early for the Texans’ run game by recording a 25-yard rushing touchdown to put the Texans ahead 7-3 during their opening drive. At the time, Burkhead’s touchdown was the longest run of the season for Houston, as he finished the game with a career-best 149 yards on 22 carries.

The Texans’ success in the run did not fall entirely on the shoulders of Burkhead. Royce Freeman made his contributions felt by recording a season-high 34 yards on 12 attempts. If not for a holding penalty, Freeman would have scored the Texans’ first touchdown of the game instead of Burkhead.

2. For the third consecutive game, another great game for Davis Mills

texans-chargers-third-quarter-recap-houston-leads-17-15

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills is beginning to find consistency in his play as a starting quarterback in the NFL. For the third consecutive game, Mills put on a clinic during the first half by completing 11 of his first 13 passes for 131 yards. He threw his first touchdown of the game by connecting with wide receiver Chris Conley for 41 yards — which resulted in a career-high.

Story continues

With Brandin Cooks out due to COVID, Mills did a suitable job distributing the ball by targeting eight different receivers in the win. Mills’ play would not decline in the second half, as the Stanford prodigy maintained his aggressiveness after the half-time break — marking another continuous growth for the rookie quarterback.

3. Texans defending their territory

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Led by Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers did a solid job moving the chains against the Texans’ defense but were unable to capitalize with touchdowns.

Each time the Chargers made their way into the Texans’ territory, Houston’s defense prevailed by holding Los Angeles to three field goals. For a team that came into NRG Stadium averaging 27.1 points per game, Houston’s defense held the Chargers to one touchdown, prior to given up two late in the fourth quarter after the Texans had full control of the game.

4. Jonathan Owens seizes his opportunity against the Chargers

texans-jonathan-owens-second-takeaway-chargers

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Due to injuries and COVID, Garret Wallow took advantage of his opportunity a week ago when the Texans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-16. A week later, safety Jonathan Owens seized his opportunity under the same circumstances as Wallow.

Owens played an essential role in the Texans’ defensive success against the Chargers by registering his first career interception and a fumble recovery.

After three seasons going back-and-forth between Houston’s practice and active roster, Owens’ performance against the Chargers could be enough evidence to solidify a spot on the Texans’ 53-man roster come 2022.

5. Overcoming COVID

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Even for a team that has nothing to play for in these final three games, the Texans had a formidable time trying to overcome the number of vital players out due to COVID-19. Leading up to the Week 16 match against the Chargers, the Texans had 25 players listed on the COVID-19 reserve list, and 10 were starters.

The Texans activated 16 players between the reserve and practice squad list to have enough bodies against the Chargers. While playing with a boatload of reserve players, the Texans held their own against the Chargers by exhibiting a great deal of heart and effort throughout the game.

1

1