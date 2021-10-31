5 takeaways from the Texans’ 38-22 loss to the Rams

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans dropped their seventh consecutive game in a 38-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday afternoon, at NRG Stadium. It was a wire-to-wire defeat for the Texans, who ended the drought of 12 straight quarters without a touchdown early in the fourth.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills finished the game with 305 yards, five sacks, two touchdowns and one interception in the loss. MVP candidate Matthew Stafford played three quarters en route to recording 305 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The Rams once led 38-0 before the Texans scored 22 unanswered points during the final period.

The Texans fall to 1-7 on the season, and if not for the Detroit Lions having an even worse season, Houston would own the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

1. Tim Kelly's play-calling is hurting the Texans' offense

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that the ’21 Texans do not have the luxury of Deshaun Watson making plays from the pocket, but Tim Kelly is doing Houston a disservice with his play-calling.

There were multiple occasions where Kelly should have trusted Mills’ ability to get the ball down the field with his arm, but decided to remain meek in his play-calling.

The one offensive drive that stood out the most took place late in the first quarter. With the ball on the Texans’ four-yard line, Kelly called for David Johnson to rush up the middle — which resulted in a no gain for Houston.

With Kelly calling Johnson’s number deep in their territory — and operating behind an inferior offensive line — it was a wasted opportunity for the Texans as it resulted in a three-and-out.

2. The offensive line made it a nightmare of a day for Davis Mills

Mills did not have a great day against the Rams. In some cases, one can argue that his performance may have been his worst since the Texans’ Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While there are no excuses, one has to realize that the Texans’ offensive line was at their worst.

With Justin Britt becoming inactive due to a knee injury and Laremy Tunsil remaining out following surgery on his hand, the Texans’ offensive line could not contain the Rams’ defensive line — which featured future Hall-Of-Famer Aaron Donald.

The Texans’ inferior offensive line play forced Mills into making quick and improbable decisions with his passes. The worst of the Texans’ offensive line took place during the third quarter when Houston gave up four sacks in seven plays.

3. Texans' run game looks worse without Mark Ingram

After their Week 1 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans have had a subpar run game for seven consecutive matches. But following the trade of Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints, Houston’s backfield became more inferior.

With Rex Burkhead leading the way, the Texans backfield rushed for a combined 44 yards on 14 carries. Starting running back David Johnson accounted for four yards in the loss.

4. Texans' team chemistry is gone

It’s normal for a team to appear miserable during an embarrassing blowout, but the Texans’ frustrations were different. There were no sideline interactions amongst teammates, as the Texans appeared dispirited.

Even when Rex Burkhead scored the first touchdown in three games, few of his teammates applauded the achievement.

5. Is this the end?

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Tuesday, there is a possibility several players could have played their final game as a member of the Texans.

A few names to keep an eye on ahead of the trade deadline not named Deshaun Watson are Brandin Cooks, Lonnie Johnson, Zach Cunningham and Charles Omenihu.

