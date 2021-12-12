5 takeaways from the Texans’ 33-13 loss to the Seahawks

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans dropped their third consecutive game in a 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday afternoon, at NRG Stadium.

Davis Mills is now 0-7 as Houston’s starting quarterback after replacing Tyrod Taylor in the lineup ahead of their Week 14 match. Mills was solid. But Russell Wilson was better, as he threw for a game-high 308 yards while completing 64 percent of his passes against Houston.

As the Texans fall to 2-11 before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars, here are five takeaways from Houston’s Week 14 loss to the 5-8 Seahawks.

1. Is Davis Mills the future franchise QB for the Texans?

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills had one of his most suitable performances of the season. He threw for 331 yards, and was one of the reasons the Texans had a chance to upset the Seahawks until the final period.

But what made Mills’ outing against Seattle impressive was his blazing start to the game. He completed his first 14 passes and did a considerable job utilizing his receivers by sharing his target load.

Mills’ decision-making from the pocket was at its most adequate. Each time the Seahawks tried blitzing, Mills made quick decisions for positive yardages for the Texans.

The best example of Mills’ improved decision-making took place at the 9:01 mark of the second quarter. Mills connected with wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a 15-yard gain, but the completion was overturned following an offensive pass interference call.

But what made this play ideal was Mills’ ability to spot a safety blitzing from the left side of the offensive line. Once Mills received a snap from Justin Britt, he instantly connected with Cooks, who exploited the gap Seattle’s safety left open.

2. In addition to Mills, another Texans rookie made his mark

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Each game, it appears that rookie wide receiver Nico Collins is starting to come into his own. And against the Seahawks, he proved that the Texans made the right decision by trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select the Michigan prodigy.

In the loss against Seattle, Collins caught a career-best 69 yards, as he emerged as one of Mills’ favorite targets.

In his 10th career game, the only thing missing from Collins’ rookie resume is a touchdown. Mills and Collins nearly connected in the end zone during the first half, but a non pass interference call prevented the 22-year-old wideout from connecting on the attempt.

3. Texans' offense was better with Davis Mills at the helm

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Amidst a 2-11 season, one of the most significant issues with the Texans were their inability to score points or sustain drives on offense. But with Mills starting in place of Tyrod Taylor, Houston’s offense was arguably the best of the season during the first half.

The Texans nearly surpassed their subpar outing from the week prior during the first half, by scoring 13 points and holding the ball for 17:58. For the first time after what felt like an eternity, the Texans did a substantial job moving the chains.

The offense did become stagnant in the second half, but as long as Tim Kelly remains the primary play-caller — it’s expected.

4. Another reminder of the Texans' bad management

texans-cal-mcnair-seen-enough-bill-obrien

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Each snap that took place inside NRG Stadium was a steady reminder of how far the Texans have descended in four years. The last time the Texans and the Seahawks played against each other, it was a coming-out party for now disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson threw for a then career-high 402 yards and three touchdowns, but the Texans sustained a 41-38 loss to the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Despite the three-point loss, the future for the Texans appeared promising. Houston was on the projection to experience the same success as Seattle throughout the 2010s, and the only thing that could stand in the way of the Texans’ inevitable success was injuries.

But four years later, several dreadful decisions by management since their performance in 2017 became detrimental in preventing the Texans from reaching the promise that once glared on the franchise.

5. The Texans should have paid Duane Brown in 2017

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The decision to not extend left tackle Duane Brown has become one of the most significant ramifications in the Texans’ decline since their last meeting against the Seahawks.

Brown and the Texans began 2017 in a contract dispute that resulted in Houston trading Brown to the Seahawks a day after their 41-38 loss to Seattle.

Since his departure, the Texans have spent the previous four years trying to replace the production Brown provided to the franchise as a three-time Pro-Bowler.

In 2019, the Texans eventually found the solution in acquiring Laremy Tunsil. But Houston has, and since, overpaid for his services by sending two first-round picks to Miami and later committing $57.85 million on a contract extension.

The Seahawks extended Brown following the trade for three years worth $36.5 million. The Texans could have retained Brown for less.

