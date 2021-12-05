5 takeaways from the Texans’ 31-0 shutout loss to the Colts

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans dropped their second consecutive game in a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

The only positive for the Texans in the loss was the play of linebacker Kamu Grugier Hill. He recorded a franchise record for most tackles in a single-game with 18 — surpassing the likes of former linebacker Tyrell Adams in 2020.

The Texans losing also ensured they will have back-to-back double-digit losing seasons for the first time since 2005-06.

As the Texans fall to 2-10 before taking on the 3-8 Seattle Seahawks next Sunday, here are five takeaways from Houston’s Week 13 embarrassment to the 7-6 Colts.

1. Tyrod Taylor had his worst game with the Texans

Taylor’s performance against the Miami Dolphins in November was appalling, to say the least. But his play against the Colts may have been even more dreadful.

Despite not turning the ball over as much as he did in Miami, Taylor had one of the worst performances of his career.

He finished the game with 45 yards while completing five out of 13 pass attempts with one interception.

Due to his struggles, the Texans had a rough time moving the chains on offense, having netted 106 total yards in 34 plays through the first three quarters. Midway through the third period, the Texans benched Taylor in favor of rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

2. Is it time for Davis Mills to take over?

At the 3:50 mark of the third quarter, rookie quarterback Davis Mills replaced Taylor with the Texans down 21-0.

Although it appeared that Taylor had sustained an injury with a quick trip to the medical tent, his performance may have been the primary reason David Culley called an audible under center.

Houston’s offense did not gain an extra boost with Mills at quarterback. But given how terrible Taylor looked, the biggest question following the game was whether or not the Texans will make the benching permanent.

In Cleveland and Los Angeles, injuries were the reason Taylor was succeeded by a rookie as a team’s starting quarterback. But following the worst performance of his career, Taylor’s inferior play could result in the 32-year-old veteran losing his starting job to a rookie quarterback yet again.

3. Another week, another storyline

The Texans are always finding themselves in a position where their off-field drama overshadows their on-field play.

For most of the season, it was the ongoing rumors of Deshaun Watson’s inevitable departure amidst his legal woes. Last week during the unexpected loss to the Jets, it was the suspension of safety Justin Reid. And against the Colts, linebacker Zach Cunningham served a one-game suspension on Sunday.

Cunningham’s suspension came on the heels of arguably his best game of the season. And given the contemptible performance of the Texans’ run defense, Houston could have used the talents of Cunningham in hopes of staying competitive against the Colts.

4. Jonathan Taylor should be with the Texans

During the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Texans passed on the opportunity to draft running back Jonathan Taylor. He grew up an enduring fan of Arian Foster, and wanted to join the Texans in hopes of becoming Houston’s next great running back.

On the second day of the draft, the Texans selected defensive tackle Ross Blacklock at pick No. 40 — one spot ahead of Taylor. And since the draft, Taylor has made the Texans regret their decision each time Houston took on their AFC South counterparts.

During the Colts’ shutout victory over the Texans, Taylor rushed for 143 yards on 32 carries, to go along with two touchdowns. In four career games against the Texans, Taylor has now recorded 462 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

5. Worst experience ever inside NRG Stadium

With the exception of their Week 1 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the experience inside NRG Stadium has been low-spirited all season. But against the Colts, the atmosphere inside their home stadium was at its worst.

From back-to-back turnovers on their first two drives, there were several moments throughout the game fans showered the Texans with boos.

And if fans were not showing their frustration with anger, they sat quietly in misery, wondering what happened to their once-beloved franchise.

