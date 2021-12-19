5 takeaways from the Texans 30-16 victory over the Jaguars

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans ended a three-game losing streak during a 30-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday afternoon, at TIAA Bank Field.

As a result of the win, the Texans swept their regular-season series against the Jaguars for the fourth consecutive year. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills took home his first career victory starting under center after dropping his first seven games. The Texans also put together a complete game that saw the offense actually finish in the second half and not disappear.

With the Texans improving to 3-11 on the year, here are five takeaways from Houston’s Week 15 victory to the now 2-12 Jaguars.

1. Davis Mills continues to show growth vs. Jaguars

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

After throwing for a career-best 331 yards against the Seattle Seahawks, the most significant question surrounding Davis Mills entering Week 15 was his ability to sustain his quality performance.

Mills refuted all doubt, throwing for 209 yards and two touchdowns, all while outshining No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in the process.

What made Mills’ play even more impressive was his ability to maintain his composure despite the torrential downpour and a few deficient drives — which displayed continuous growth.

2. Garret Wallow seizes the opportunity

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With several injuries and illnesses leaving the Texans’ linebacker core depleted, Garret Wallow solidified himself as a potential building block for Houston.

In his first game receiving a hefty amount of defensive snaps, Wallow recorded 11 total tackles and a sack, which provided the Texans a much-needed boost at the position.

Wallow’s performance was another indication of the substantial job Nick Caserio did during the 2021 NFL Draft — despite the wretched hand he was dealt by the previous regime.

3. Smith proving his worth following contract extension

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tremon Smith was the Texans’ first in-season contract extension under Caserio, and the 25-year-old defensive back proved his worth against the Jaguars.

Story continues

Smith recorded a 98-yard kick return late in the first quarter to put the Texans ahead 14-3. It was Houston’s first kick return touchdown since former wide receiver Jacob Jones in 2009.

Smith has provided the Texans a sense of stability on special teams for both now and in the future, in addition to his contributions on defense.

Prior to the Texans’ match against the Jaguars, Smith came into Jacksonville averaging 23.3 yards per kick return.

4. Fairbairn's continues in-season redemption tour

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Ka’imi Fairbairn had a turbulent start to the season due to a hamstring injury that took him out for the first four games. After costing the Texans a Week 5 victory against the New England Patriots, it appears that Fairbairn has been on a redemption tour that reached its pinnacle in Jacksonville.

His kicks played a vital role in the Texans’ victory against the Jaguars, as he drilled three field goals for 12 points — two came by the way of 50 or more yards.

5. A costly win for the Texans?

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Despite coming into the game tied for the league’s second-worst record, the Texans placed some distance between themselves and the Jaguars after Jacksonville fell to 2-12 on the season. But sometimes, a win could become more detrimental than a loss.

With the Texans improving to 3-11, Houston currently holds the No. 3 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Unless Jacksonville and the Detroit Lions embark on a winning streak with three games left in the season, the Texans could miss out on the opportunity of drafting Kayvon Thibodeaux or Aidan Hutchinson.

1

1