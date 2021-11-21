5 takeaways from the Texans’ 22-13 victory over the Titans

The Houston Texans ended an eight-game losing streak Sunday afternoon amid a 22-13 victory against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

With Tyrod Taylor throwing for 107 yards but rushing for two touchdowns, it was a wire-to-wire victory for the Texans — whose defense recorded five takeaways in the win.

The Titans came into the game without Derrick Henry and Julio Jones, but injuries continued to plague Tennessee. Early in the first quarter, the Titans lost wideout A.J. Brown, and his absence resulted in Ryan Tannehill throwing four interceptions.

As the Texans improve to 2-8 on the season before taking on the New York Jets next Sunday, here are five takeaways from Houston’s Week 11 upset over the now 8-3 Titans.

1. Great bounce-back performance for Tyrod Taylor

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

After putting together arguably the worst performance of his career, Taylor had a substantial bounce-back on-field production against the Titans. And with it coming against one of the best teams in the AFC, Taylor’s play in Tennessee was arguably his best of the season.

While finishing the game without throwing an interception, Taylor had a clean day executing from the pocket. But his most valuable contributions took place in the run game — as Taylor rushed for a career-best two touchdowns in the win.

With Taylor on the field, the Texans’ offense looked poised — especially when compared to the flustered execution that took place during his six-game hiatus. And while his numbers do not justify his impact, Taylor’s ability to manage the game played a huge role in the Texans victory.

Taylor’s play at Nissan Stadium was a reminder that if not for a Grade 2 hamstring strain, the Texans’ 2021 season would be much enhanced from the 2-8 record they sit at today.

2. Was Houston's first drive the best of the season?

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Although it ended in a 43-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn, the Texans had one of their best offensive drives of the season.

On their first offensive series, the Texans held the ball for seven minutes and recorded 62 yards in 14 plays. A bounce-back performance from Taylor led the Texans on a hot start, as he completed five out of his first six pass attempts while connecting with five different receivers.

The Texans also received a boost from the backfield, as Houston’s running backs accounted for 25 of the Texans’ 62 yards on their first offensive drive.

3. Kamu Grugier-Hill steps up huge for the Texans

texans-kamu-grugier-hill-picks-off-titans-ryan-tannehill

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Texans had several defensive players who made vital contributions on defense, and one of the most valuable came from linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Grugier-Hill made two essential plays on the defensive side of the ball that not only prevented the Titans from capitalizing on offense, but his aidings helped the Texans sustain their momentum through the first half of the game.

Grugier-Hill recorded an immense interception on Tannehill to set up Houston’s offense deep in Tennessee’s territory amid his 82-yard return. And two defensive drives later, Grugier-Hill, alongside Justin Reid, stopped running back Adrian Peterson one yard short from converting a 4th down.

4. Desmond King saves the day not once, but twice

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

If Grugier-Hill was Houston’s defensive MVP during the first half, the same can be said about Desmond King. If not for the on-field production of King, perhaps the Titans would have completed a second-half comeback win against the Texans.

King recorded two fourth-quarter interceptions that shifted the momentum back in Houston’s favor.

The first took place at the 11:08 mark of the 4th quarter to interfere with a touchdown pass between Tannehill and his intended target Dez Fitzpatrick. King’s second interception took place at the 3:53 mark of the final period — again interposing himself between a Tannehill and Fitzpatrick connection that would have resulted in a game-changer for the Titans.

5. Texans continue Lovie Smith's model to create takeaways

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans recorded five takeaways in their victory over the Titans, but their defensive performance was evidence of Lovie Smith’s coaching philosophy of making plays on the ball. Over the previous two games, the Texans have notched a league-high 10 takeaways.

In all, the Texans have now notched a total of 14 takeaways through the first 10 games of the 2021 season. A true testament to the improvements Smith has made to Houston’s defense as the team’s defensive coordinator.

