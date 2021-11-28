5 takeaways from the Texans’ 21-14 loss to the Jets

HOUSTON — After coming off an impressing win over the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans were brought back to reality in a 21-14 loss to the New York Jets, Sunday afternoon, at NRG Stadium.

After leading 14-3 midway through the second quarter, the Texans allowed the Jets to close the game on an 18-0 run to complete a comeback victory. Tyrod Taylor had a rough day against the Jets, as he went 17-for-26 for 158 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

As the Texans fall to 2-9 before taking on the 6-6 Indianapolis Colts next Sunday, here are five takeaways from Houston’s Week 12 disappointment to the now 3-8 Jets.

1. Offensive line play was at their worst

With Lane Taylor taking the helm at left guard, the Texans unveiled a new starting five across the offensive line.

Tytus Howard started at left tackle, while Jimmy Morrissey, Justin McCray and Charlie Heck filled in the rest of the offensive line from center to right tackle. The results ended in what could have been the worst pass protection of the season for the Texans.

Houston’s horrific offensive line made the day a living nightmare for Taylor. He was sacked five times, and the appalling pass protection made it hard for the Texans’ offense to sustain the momentum that led to an early 14-3 lead over the Jets.

2. Something is always going on with the Texans

texans-jets-inactives-justin-reid-out

Since Deshaun Watson requested a trade in late January, off-field drama has continued to plagued the organization. And in the midst of the Texans dropping their most disappointing loss of the season, the news of Justin Reid receiving his first career healthy scratch overshadowed the game.

A disagreement with coach David Culley led to a one game suspension for Reid. He will likely return to the field next week when the Texans face off against the Colts, but the game could serve as the start of Reid’s farewell tour with the 24-year-old defensive back set to hit free agency in March.

3. Is Zach Wilson the league's most subpar rookie quarterback

texans-jets-everything-we-know-21-14-loss

Zach Wilson had a lot of hype entering the 2021 NFL Draft, but the rookie quarterback from BYU has yet to live up to the high expectations.

In his first game back following a four game hiatus due to a knee injury, Wilson started the game with one of his most inefficient performances of the season. He ended the game with 145 yards and one interception, as Wilson’s play started to improve during the Jets’ second half comeback.

With Wilson struggling, the Jets rushing attack was the only way New York could move the chains for most of the game. Behind running back Tevin Coleman, who rushed for a game-high 67 yards, the Jets’ backfield accounting for 157 total yards.

Outside of Mac Jones in New England, all rookie quarterbacks have experienced their fair share of struggles. But Wilson’s play through his first seven career games may be the most inferior to date — including Texans’ rookie Davis Mills.

4. Another bad day for Tim Kelly

texans-brandin-cooks-tim-kelly-smooth-play-caller

There were a lot of reasons that went into the Texans blowing a 14-3 lead to the Jets, but none more so than the unpleasant play-calling by offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

After finding the end zone on back-to-back drives during the first half, Kelly stopped being aggressive and adopted a more conservative stye of play. The decision ended in the Texans recording 19 plays for 45 yards in the second half.

Following the game, Culley reiterated his commitment to Kelly as the Texans’ offensive coordinator by stating, “Tim is my play-caller and he will stay my play-caller.”

5. Is this the most discouraging loss of the season?

twitter-reacts-jets-beating-texans-21-14-week-12

From losing 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills, to the New England Patriots completing a 25-22 second half victory. The Texans have seen their fair share of losses throughout the 2021 campaign, but a loss against the Jets could be their most discouraging of the season.

The Week 12 match against the Jets was a winnable game for the Texans, as a victory could have given Houston their first win streak in a season full of dejection.

