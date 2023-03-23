5 takeaways from the S Terrell Edmunds leaving the Steelers

On Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds said goodbye to the team and the fans as he prepares to sign with another team. Edmunds has informed the team he is signing elsewhere. Here are our big takeaways from the announcement.

It's Damontae Kazee time

The Steelers were wise to sign Damontae Kazee this offseason, perhaps in anticipation of Edmunds not coming back. Kazee was limited last season but when healthy proved to be a quality strong safety.

Not the time to panic

The Steelers front office had to assume this could happen and they almost certainly already had a plan in place. Pittsburgh rarely flinches when a player leaves so don’t look for any panic here either.

Terrell Edmunds ended up being rated just about right

When Terrell Edmunds was drafted, the draft work was shocked. He might not have ever fully played up to his draft slot but it is hard to argue he didn’t have a solid career with Pittsburgh.

Will Tre Norwood get a shot?

If the Steelers want to keep running three safeties, Tre Norwood might be the guy to fill in. He’s got experience at both safety and cornerback and understands the scheme well. Next man up.

NFL draft needs don't need to change

Losing Edmunds doesn’t mean the Steelers must spend a first or even second-round pick on a safety. The starters are in place and Pittsburgh can still focus on building the line of scrimmage via the draft.

