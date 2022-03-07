5 takeaways from Suns falling late to Bucks in NBA Finals rematch showdown

Suns coach Monty Williams had multiple reasons to feel frustrated after Sunday's 132-122 loss to Milwaukee in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals the Bucks won in six.

Phoenix (51-13) was without Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, but led by as many as 10 points and was up a point, 121-120, with under three minutes left before yielding a 12-1 run to lose by 10 before a sellout crowd of 17,495 at Fiserv Forum.

His major gripe was with the Bucks winning the free throw battle just as they did in winning the finals. Milwaukee finished 23-of-29 from the line Sunday while Phoenix just took 11 free throws (made eight).

His frustration is understandable.

Without three of their best players, the Suns battled Milwaukee and its Big 3, limited Giannis Antetokounmpo to just 19 points, and Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 30, but they "dropped the ball" as Jae Crowder said in a few areas in defeat.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday's loss as Phoenix continues its three-game road trip Tuesday at Orlando (16-49), which is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

1. The Suns gave up 132 points.

That's too much. Way too much.

It's the second-most points they've allowed this season. Portland scored 134 in a 29-point victory over the Suns.

That was in Phoenix's third game of the season on the second of a road back-to-back.

Williams hates giving up 30-point quarters. Milwaukee reach 30 in each of the first two quarters, scored 31 in the third and went for 41 in the fourth.

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, in the fourth.

That's too much. Way too much.

Middleton finished with 44 while Holiday scored 24 for the game. Those two offset Antetokounmpo scoring under 20 and fouling out.

2. Sticking with this thread, no one really has found an answer for Antetokounmpo since he became known on just a first-name basis, but Phoenix limited him to only 18 in its 131-107 home win last month and just 19 Sunday in Milwaukee.

Ayton led a collective effort in guarding Antetokounmpo.

Having the two-time MVP go through him for a dunk to start the game may have woke Ayton up because he defended him much better after that.

Stayed in front. Forced tough attempts. Played smart in only picking up two fouls.

The problem with facing Milwaukee is Middleton and Holiday can go for big numbers, too. Everyone remembers Booker's epic 42-point performance in Game 4, but Middleton scored 40 in that win for the Bucks to even the series at 2-2.

At 6-7, he's taller than most wings who try to guard him. His ability to back guys down and shoot the fadeaway jumper is something that Mikal Bridges, one of league's best defenders, had no answer for Sunday.

Holiday prides himself on guarding the ball, but he's shooting a career-high 50.8% from the field and 41.6% from 3.

The Bucks are unbeatable when their Big 3 are rolling, but they showed Sunday they can get it done against Phoenix even when their biggest one has an off night.

3. Rebounding.

The Bucks trucked the Suns on the glass Sunday, 48-27.

That's too much. Way too much.

It's one thing for Antetokounmpo to grab 13 boards. He's averaging 11.6 rebounds this season, but when Serge Ibaka comes off the bench to gobble up 10 with six coming on the offensive glass?

Rebounding.

That's the only thing Ayton said that's what was really eating at him after the game.

He then pointed the finger at himself for not doing the job on the boards lately.

He's fallen short of 10 rebounds in seven straight games with six coming after the All-Star break. Ayton only mustered three in Friday's win over the Knicks.

The 6-11 big did grab eight Sunday, but that's not enough, especially against a team like Milwaukee that crashes the boards. The Bucks had 14 offensive rebounds Sunday.

That's too much. Way too much.

4. Ayton dedicated Sunday's game to his son, who turned one Sunday.

When his baby boy is old enough to go on YouTube, he can go back and watch how his dad had it going Sunday.

Hitting 14-of-19 shots from the field, Ayton was aggressive and found that balance between scoring in the paint and hitting from midrange.

Six baskets came within seven feet of the basket and seven were between 11 and 18 feet. His other bucket was a 3, but that was the only one he took from out there.

One thing that stood out was Cameron Payne finding him in the pocket for a catch-and-shoot jumper. Payne has really grown in reading the game, but this is something the Suns can do more to exploit Ayton's ability to hit the jumper.

There are those who can't stand to see Ayton shoot a jump shot. Payne even said he knows there are people who frown on that, but Sunday, he had it going from there.

5. The Suns should take out their frustrations on the Magic in a couple of days.

Even without Paul, Booker and Johnson, who didn't make the trip to Milwaukee, the Suns should take care of Orlando.

If this game is close in the fourth, that's a problem.

The next night, Phoenix will close the road trip Wednesday at Miami (43-22), which has the best record in the East.

Williams said the biggest thing they want to address is rebounding. The Bucks not only owned the glass, but scored 14 second-chance points.

They also need to address two more areas. Defending the 3 and end-of-game situations. The Bucks went 15-of-32 from deep

Too much. Way too much.

FYI: Miami is first in the league in 3-point percentage.

The Bucks also executed better than Phoenix down the stretch. The Suns had two costly turnovers and allowed two offensive rebounds in Milwaukee's 12-1 finish.

That's two more things that should bother Williams, too, about Sunday's loss.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 5 takeaways from Suns falling late to Bucks in finals rematch showdown