5 takeaways from Suns' 23-point loss to Heat in return of Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee

The Suns got Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee back on the floor and were at home before a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center.

The Heat were down Jimmy Butler (ankle), haven't had Bam Adebayo (thumb) in weeks and are on the backend of a six-game road trip with a laundry list of players out.

So a lopsided outcome wouldn't have been surprising, but it was Phoenix was on the wrong end of it Saturday night.

Miami 123, Phoenix 100.

The Suns (30-9) were the first NBA team to 30 wins, but Miami (25-15) torched them from 3 with a 22-of-42 effort.

Tyler Herro scored a game-high 33, one shy of tying his career high, while Duncan Robinson went for 27 as Miami got 65 points from its bench.

Herro and Robinson came up huge after Phoenix cut that 27-point deficit to 13 with 8:47 left in the game.

Robinson hit back-to-back 3s followed by consecutive buckets for Herro in an 11-2 run that began with a Herro free throw after a foul away from the play on Chris Paul to put Miami up, 111-89, and force a Phoenix timeout with 6:58 left.

The biggest play of that run may have been P.J. Tucker's offensive rebound that led to Robinson's first 3 in the run. Robinson ended the game 8-of-16 on 3s.

Devin Booker paced Phoenix with 26 while Mikal Bridges added 20.

Here are five takeaways in one of Phoenix's most lopsided losses this season.

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) battles for the ball with Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

1. Simply put, Miami beat Phoenix beyond the numbers.

The Suns gave up way too many good perimeter looks to a team that has guys who can knock down shots.

Now Butler tends to create those looks, but Phoenix wasn't putting any ball pressure on the ball handlers or getting physical with the shooters.

So Herro and Robinson were not only getting good to great looks, but were doing so in a very comfortable fashion.

Phoenix started fast on offense, but lost its rhythm as the game progressed.

Suns coach Monty Williams tried a few different combinations involving Jalen Smith, but they simply got drummed Saturday night by a short-handed team filled with 10-day guys.

People keep talking about the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and East leader Chicago Bulls, but don't sleep on the Heat.

When they get full strength? Look out.

2. Ayton, Crowder and McGee looked like guys who hadn't played in a week or so.

Crowder shot 1-of-6 from the field, going 0-for-3 from 3. Had four steals, but didn't play with the physicality he tends to have on defense.

Ayton had 12 points and eight rebounds, but the energy level seemed low. He missed some lob passes from Paul he normally finishes.

One time, Heat point guard Kyle Lowry, blocked his shot from behind. Now Lowry is good like that and makes great defensive plays, but that's usually an Ayton finish.

As for McGee, he only played six minutes and certainly didn't play with his usual energy and fire.

That's all to be expected, but Phoenix needed them to be better Saturday night.

Urgency.



3. The Jalen Smith experience shouldn't be over, but Williams' patience will be tested if he's giving him a chance at the four.

Williams broke down the difference in playing the five and four in a way that anyone could understand.

"When you're playing the five, you're watching the movie because you're behind the play a lot and you can see everything, especially on defense," Williams said. "When you're playing the four, the three, the two, you're pretty much in the movie and your vision is different when you're playing outside the paint as much as you have to in our system."

Williams continued by saying a four-man has to switch and rotate on defense and knock down shots, drive to the rim and be versatile on offense.

He believes Smith can do that.

Based off Saturday night's game, looks like he needs some time to get there.

Jalen Smith's guide to playing the four for Phoenix #Suns (30-8).



1. Defend outside the paint.



2. Switch.



3. Rotate on backside.



4. Guard the ball.



5. Knock down shots.



6. Attack the rim.



7. Versatility.



Williams put Smith in the game with McGee at the five and Johnson at the three.

The Heat left Smith bare in the corner. He drifted on the offensive end and didn't look comfortable. Then on defense, he looked late on rotations that led to open 3s for Heat.

Not good.

Then Williams played him at the five in place of Ayton in the third quarter.

Smith was obviously more comfortable there. Looked more active on the glass, but missed some easy ones inside.

One game shouldn't end the Smith experience, but he's going to have to really show in practice he's worthy of minutes to continue getting them.

"The only part that bothered me is I wanted to challenge the kick, but before I could even challenge the kick, the official, Billy (Kennedy) said there wasn't no kick."



4. Bill Kennedy is from Phoenix. Still lives here.

The longtime NBA referee couldn't have felt too welcomed Saturday night in his hometown.

The fans were on him and the entire officiating crew. The jeering reached its apex when Ayton was whistled for a foul on a Herro on a 3.

It looked like a non-basketball move with the way Herro fell.

Ayton was calling for a review, and he wasn't alone.

Wish granted, but not the result Phoenix wanted.

Williams explained after the game that Kennedy told him they were reviewing the foul on Ayton, not what Ayton thought was a kick by Herro.

So not only was Ayton still tagged with the foul, it was upgraded to a flagrant one.

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) drives around Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Boos rained down on the court. A Suns fan stood up and said, 'Can someone explain to me what happened."

What ended up happening was Herro found Robinson for 3 with 6.4 seconds in the half to complete a six-point trip.

So instead of being down 15 at the worst with Herro's free throws or cutting the lead to 10 or nine on the other end at best, the Suns went into the half down 21 points.

That was a huge sequence that went way in Miami's favor.

Jan 8, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots against the Miami Heat during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

5. Finally, Bismack Biyombo didn't play.

With Ayton and McGee back and Williams looking to give Smith an opportunity even with those two back, it's understandable.

Hard to play three bigs, let alone four, but Biyombo is a player who changes momentum with his energy and effort like McGee does.

McGee didn't look like himself. Ayton wasn't finishing plays like he normally does.

Yes, he signed a 10-day last week, the veteran center showed, be it three games, the energy, effort and put the ball in basket.

Dude shot 11-of-13 from the field in his first two games for Phoenix. He's since reportedly signed for the rest of the eason

The Suns needed what Biyombo brings to the table, even if it was for a two to three-minute stretch, Saturday night.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

